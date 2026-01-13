Nonghyup chairman issues apology over lax management allegations

The head of the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation, also known as Nonghyup, issued a public apology Tuesday over recent allegations of lax management."I take full responsibility and offer my sincere apologies for failing to live up to the expectations of the public and farmers by causing concerns," Nonghyup Chairman Kang Ho-dong said, adding he will step down from his posts as head of the Farmers Newspaper and the Nonghyup Foundation. Kang will continue to serve as the chair of Nonghyup.Kang's apology came a few days after the agriculture ministry announced the outcome of a special audit that revealed Kang had paid lodging expenses exceeding the allowed limit for overseas business trips and used funds to provide special allowances to executives despite the federation operating in a crisis management mode last year due to its financial weakness.Kang was also found to have received excessive amounts of salary by doubling as the head of the Farmers Newspaper, which he claimed was a customary practice.Kang is currently under police investigation over allegations of receiving bribes during his election campaign.The agriculture ministry has said it will conduct an additional audit into bribery allegations involving other officials at Nonghyup, as well as suspicions that Nonghyup unfairly interfered in personnel changes at its affiliates using its influence.Earlier in the day, media reports suggested Nonghyup exerted influence on personnel matters at Nonghyup Bank and other financial affiliates, using its influence over governance, despite not having direct authority over personnel decisions.Yonhap