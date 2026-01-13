 SK hynix to spend $13 billion on new chip packaging facility in Cheongju
Published: 13 Jan. 2026, 10:17
A rendering of SK hynix's new packaging facility in Cheongju, North Chungcheong [SK HYNIX]

SK hynix, the world’s second largest memory chipmaker, will spend 19 trillion won ($12.9 billion) to build a new packaging facility in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, as it ramps up capacity to meet increasing demand for high bandwidth memory (HBM).
 
The facility, dubbed P&T7, will be built on a site at the Cheongju Technopolis industrial complex measuring 70,000-pyeong (2.49 million square feet), with construction set to begin in April, 2026 and completion targeted for the end of 2027.
 

The chip producer is also constructing a manufacturing facility, known as M15X, at the same site, with 20 trillion won committed. The plant is now in the process of acquiring chip equipment after completing the construction of its cleanroom last October.  
 

BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected]]
