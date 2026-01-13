Prosecutorial overhaul begins, but safeguards are essential (KOR)

The government has unveiled a blueprint for the organization and operation of two new bodies set to launch in October: the Office of Prosecution and the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency. The Prosecutorial Reform Task Force under the Prime Minister’s Office said on Monday that it has drafted bills governing the two agencies and begun the legislative notice process. This follows the passage last September of a government reorganization law that dismantled the existing prosecutors’ office and split its functions, marking the start of full-scale follow-up legislation four months later. A closer look at the bills, however, raises concerns about potential side effects. While the government says its guiding principle is to strengthen the investigation of serious crimes, it remains unclear on what basis the new agency’s investigative capacity would exceed that of the current system.The key point of contention in the office of prosecution bill is whether prosecutors should be granted authority to order supplementary investigations. Hard-liners within the ruling party have flatly opposed the idea, while the government says it will be reviewed during revisions to the Criminal Procedure Act. Given the far-reaching implications for the criminal justice system, a cautious approach is appropriate. If investigations by the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency or the police were always thorough, supplementary probes would be unnecessary. In reality, such perfection is rare. A safeguard is needed in case investigators soften their work to accommodate political power. Recent disputes over alleged preferential treatment in police investigations, including controversy surrounding nomination irregularities involving former Democratic Party floor leader Kim Byung-kee, underscore lingering public distrust.Another issue that warrants scrutiny is the concentration of power under the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. With the National Police Agency, the National Office of Investigation and the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency all placed under the ministry, an already powerful department would gain further clout. The interior minister would exercise oversight over specific cases through the head of the new agency, effectively inheriting investigative command authority once held by the justice minister via the prosecutor general. The government says such authority would be used only in exceptional cases involving clear and serious illegality. Still, as seen in recent controversy over the decision not to pursue an appeal in the Daejang-dong case, the risk of political use cannot be dismissed.Preventing confusion stemming from fragmented investigative authority is another urgent task. From October, nine categories of serious crimes, including public corruption and election law violations, will fall under the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency, while general crimes will be handled by the National Office of Investigation. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials will continue to operate separately. Although jurisdictions are defined by law, gray areas are inevitable in practice. Any disruption to criminal investigations will ultimately burden the public.The government should use the remaining time to solicit diverse views and put safeguards in place. Structural reform alone does not guarantee stronger investigations. Without careful calibration, the costs may outweigh the benefits.정부가 오는 10월 출범 예정인 공소청과 중대범죄수사청(중수청)의 조직과 운영에 대한 밑그림을 공개했다. 국무총리실 산하 검찰개혁추진단은 어제 범죄 혐의자 기소를 담당하는 공소청과 수사권을 가진 중수청 관련 법안을 마련하고 입법예고에 들어갔다고 밝혔다. 지난해 9월 검찰청 해체가 담긴 정부조직법이 국회를 통과한 지 4개월 만에 정부가 후속 조치에 시동을 건 셈이다. 하지만 법안의 세부 내용을 뜯어보면 부작용이 우려되는 점도 한둘이 아니다.최대 쟁점은 공소청 검사에게 보완수사권을 주느냐 여부다. 검찰추진개혁단은 명확한 결론 없이 향후 형사소송법 개정 과정에서 검토할 예정이라고만 밝혔다. 형사사법 체계에 중대한 영향을 미치는 사안인 만큼 성급하게 결정하지 않고 신중하게 논의해 나가겠다는 것으로 보인다. 남은 기간 동안 정부는 이 문제를 전향적으로 검토해 어떤 형태로든 경찰이나 중수청 수사에 대한 견제와 보완 장치를 마련하기 바란다. 대부분의 형사사건을 담당하는 경찰 수사가 매번 완벽하게 이뤄질 수만 있다면 좋겠지만, 국민의 생각은 부정적이다. 최근 김병기 전 더불어민주당 원내대표의 공천 비리 의혹을 놓고 경찰이 수사를 못 했다기보다 아예 안 한 것으로 드러나고 있는 사례 한 가지만 봐도 그렇다. 앞으로 검찰의 특별수사 등을 대신할 중수청에 대해서도 반드시 견제 장치가 필요하다. 과거 검찰 수사에 문제가 있었다고 해서, 1차 수사기관의 오류를 검증하고 견제·보완할 수 있는 길을 제도적으로 봉쇄하는 것은 올바른 개혁이라 할 수 없다.이와 함께 경찰청·국가수사본부에 이어 중수청까지 행정안전부 산하로 가면서 거대 권력 부처가 탄생하는 점도 경계해야 할 부분이다. 특히 행안부 장관은 중수청장을 통해 구체적인 사건에 대한 지휘·감독 권한까지 갖게 된다. 수사지휘권이란 ‘칼집 속의 칼’처럼 법전 속에선 존재하되 실제로는 행사할 일이 없는 게 가장 이상적이다. 그런데 어느 순간부터 법무부 장관의 수사지휘권이 남용되어 왔듯, 앞으로 행안부 장관을 통해 권력이 수사에 개입하지 말란 법이 없다.수사기관의 분산 병립으로 인한 혼선을 방지하는 것도 중요한 과제다. 오는 10월부터 공직자 비리나 선거법 위반 등 9대 중대범죄 수사는 중수청, 일반 범죄 수사는 경찰 국가수사본부가 나눠 맡는다. 여기에 고위공직자범죄수사처(공수처)도 별도로 운영 중이다. 각각의 수사 범위가 정해져 있다지만, 실무적으로는 애매한 영역이 있을 수밖에 없다. 어떠한 이유로든 범죄 수사에 차질이 생기면 피해는 고스란히 국민에게 돌아간다. ‘검찰 개혁’이 국민에게 피해를 주고 범죄자들에겐 환영받는 불행이 발생하지 않도록 빈틈없는 보완책을 마련해야 한다.