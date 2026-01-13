Émile Zola and 'J’Accuse…!' (KOR)

On Jan. 13, 1898, France awoke to a newspaper unlike any it had seen before. L’Aurore devoted its entire front page not to reporting or commentary but to a single column. Its author was Émile Zola, one of the country’s most prominent writers. Under the subheading “Letter to the President of the Republic,” Zola delivered a blunt declaration that would echo through history: “I accuse.”The roots of the affair stretched back to 1894. Alfred Dreyfus, a Jewish artillery captain on the French Army General Staff, was accused by military intelligence of spying for Germany. France at the time was gripped by militant nationalism fused with virulent antisemitism. The army quickly concluded that Dreyfus was guilty, and a military court aligned itself with that view. Still haunted by the humiliation of defeat by Prussia in 1871, the institution fixed on an “internal enemy” and proceeded with a trial whose outcome was effectively predetermined. Zola refused to remain silent in the face of that injustice.“Mr. President,” he wrote, “today I shall speak the truth. I promised to speak it, if the courts that officially handle justice did not do so in full daylight. My duty is to speak.”The price of telling that truth was severe. In July 1898, a criminal court in Versailles sentenced Zola to one year in prison and fined him 3,000 francs. The French government stripped him of the Legion of Honour. Facing imprisonment, Zola fled into exile in Britain. He returned to France in June 1899 but died under suspicious circumstances just three years later.Restoring Dreyfus’s own honor proved no easier. Although a retrial was eventually granted, the court ordered his release through a presidential pardon rather than a full acquittal. It was not until July 12, 1906, more than four years after Zola’s death, that Dreyfus was finally exonerated by the courts.The struggle to defend reason and human rights amid hysteria and prejudice did not end with the Dreyfus affair. It continues across the world today. That is why Zola’s courageous intervention, embodied in “J’Accuse...!” (1898), remains a lasting reference point for writers and citizens alike.1898년 1월 13일 목요일 프랑스의 신문 라로르는 평소와 달랐다. 기사도 기획도 아닌 칼럼 한 편이 1면을 전부 채우고 있었다. 글 쓴 이는 프랑스를 대표하는 작가인 에밀 졸라(사진). ‘공화국 대통령께 보내는 편지’라는 부제 하에 에밀 졸라는 외쳤다. “나는 고발한다.”사건은 1894년으로 거슬러 올라간다. 참모본부에서 근무하던 육군 포병 대위 알프레드 드레퓌스는 프랑스군 정보국에 의해 스파이로 지목되었다. 당시 프랑스는 국수주의와 결합한 반유대주의의 광풍에 휩싸여 있었다. 군부는 유대인인 드레퓌스가 간첩이라 단정지었고 군사법원은 군부의 편에 섰다. 1871년 프로이센에 굴욕적인 패배를 당한 설움을 해소하고자 ‘내부의 적’ 유대인이 간첩이라고 답을 정해 놓고 재판한 것이다. 이런 흐름에 침묵하지 않고 졸라가 나선 것이다.“대통령 각하, 오늘 저는 진실을 말하겠습니다. 만일 정식으로 재판을 담당한 사법부가 만천하에 진실을 밝히지 않는다면 제가 진실을 밝히겠다고 약속했기 때문입니다. 제 의무는 말을 하는 겁니다.”진실을 말한 대가는 무거웠다. 에밀 졸라는 1898년 7월 베르사유 중죄 재판소에 의해 징역 1년에 벌금 3000프랑을 선고받았고, 프랑스 정부는 레지옹 도뇌르 훈장을 박탈했다. 영국으로 망명을 떠난 졸라는 1899년 6월 귀국했지만 불과 3년 후 의문스러운 죽음을 맞이했다.드레퓌스 본인의 명예를 되찾는 일도 결코 쉽지 않았다. 재심이 결정되었지만 법원은 무죄가 아닌 사면 형식으로 석방했기 때문이다. 끝내 무죄 판결을 받아낸 것은 1906년 7월 12일 졸라가 사망한 지 4년도 더 지난 후의 일이었다. 비합리와 광기 속에서 상식과 인권을 지키는 싸움은 지금도 전 세계에서 진행 중이다. 에밀 졸라의 용기 있는 항변이 영원히 기억될 수밖에 없는 이유다.