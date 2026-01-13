 CNBlue's 'Killer Joy' tops YouTube Korea's daily music video chart
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

CNBlue's 'Killer Joy' tops YouTube Korea's daily music video chart

Published: 13 Jan. 2026, 16:38
Rock band CNBlue [FNC ENTERTAINMENT]

Rock band CNBlue [FNC ENTERTAINMENT]

 
“Killer Joy,” the title track from CNBlue’s third full-length album, was the most-watched music video on YouTube Korea’s daily chart on Monday, according to the rock band’s agency, FNC Entertainment.
 
The song also ranked No. 6 on YouTube Korea's daily Top Songs on Shorts music chart, which measures the most trending songs on the platform's short-form videos.
 

Related Article

"Killer Joy" was released as the title track for CNBlue's album "3LOGY" last Wednesday. The song is described by FNC Entertainment as a "pop-rock track [...] with an unpredictable and cinematic structure, bursts of explosive energy and minimalist drum beats."
 
The song also topped three albums charts on iTunes in seven regions and ranked No. 6 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart following its release. 
 
CNBlue consists of three members: vocalist, keyboard player and guitarist Jung Yong-hwa, drummer Kang Min-hyuk and bassist Lee Jung-shin.
 
The band debuted in 2010 with the EP "Bluetory" and is known for songs including "Alone" (2010) and "I'm sorry" (2014).
 
The band is set to start its "3LOGY" world tour with two concerts this weekend at the ticketLINK Live Arena in Songpa District, southern Seoul.
 
Stills from CNBlue's ″Killer Joy″ music video [FNC ENTERTAINMENT]

Stills from CNBlue's ″Killer Joy″ music video [FNC ENTERTAINMENT]


BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags cnblue fnc entertainment

More in K-pop

New Jay Park-backed boy band LNGSHOT unfazed by odds of success

EXO to open pop-up store for upcoming album 'Reverxe'

Jay Park's boy band project LNGSHOT holds EP release showcase — in pictures

ADOR partially wins damages suit against NewJeans music video production company

CNBlue's 'Killer Joy' tops YouTube Korea's daily music video chart

Related Stories

CNBlue's Jung Yong-hwa to release new EP as he celebrates 10 years since solo debut

CNBLUE to hold first Korea concert in six years in October

CNBLUE announces first Asian tour in seven years

Tailor-made for the fans: SF9 returns with 14th album 'Fantasy'

Boy band P1Harmony to conclude 'Harmony' series with 'All In'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)