CNBlue's 'Killer Joy' tops YouTube Korea's daily music video chart
Published: 13 Jan. 2026, 16:38
- KIM JU-YEON
“Killer Joy,” the title track from CNBlue’s third full-length album, was the most-watched music video on YouTube Korea’s daily chart on Monday, according to the rock band’s agency, FNC Entertainment.
The song also ranked No. 6 on YouTube Korea's daily Top Songs on Shorts music chart, which measures the most trending songs on the platform's short-form videos.
"Killer Joy" was released as the title track for CNBlue's album "3LOGY" last Wednesday. The song is described by FNC Entertainment as a "pop-rock track [...] with an unpredictable and cinematic structure, bursts of explosive energy and minimalist drum beats."
The song also topped three albums charts on iTunes in seven regions and ranked No. 6 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart following its release.
CNBlue consists of three members: vocalist, keyboard player and guitarist Jung Yong-hwa, drummer Kang Min-hyuk and bassist Lee Jung-shin.
The band debuted in 2010 with the EP "Bluetory" and is known for songs including "Alone" (2010) and "I'm sorry" (2014).
The band is set to start its "3LOGY" world tour with two concerts this weekend at the ticketLINK Live Arena in Songpa District, southern Seoul.
