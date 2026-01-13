 EXO to open pop-up store for upcoming album 'Reverxe'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 13 Jan. 2026, 19:38
Boy band EXO [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band EXO is set to open a pop-up store to celebrate the upcoming release of its eighth full-length album, its agency SM Entertainment said on Tuesday.
 
The pop-up, named “Reverxe the World,” will run from Jan. 20 to 27 at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul.
 

“Reverxe the World” will be curated so that fans can “visually experience each member’s superpowers,” the agency said in a statement, referencing the core concept for the new album, in which the members are depicted as aliens from an exoplanet. 
 
Props from the music video for “Crown,” the lead track in the upcoming album “Reverxe,” will be displayed. Visitors will also be able to enjoy hands-on activities, including creating custom photo cards and stickers, and purchase a variety of merchandise.
 
Reservations for the pop-up store can be made online.
 
“Reverxe,” comprising nine tracks, will be released on Monday.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
