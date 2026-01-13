Jay Park's boy band project LNGSHOT holds EP release showcase — in pictures

LNGSHOT poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group’s first EP, ″Shot Callers,″ at Myunghwa Live Hall in western Seoul on Jan. 13. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Singer and producer Jay Park’s boy band LNGSHOT held a showcase on Tuesday at Myunghwa Live Hall in western Seoul to mark the release of its debut EP “Shot Callers.”
During the event, Jay Park, founder of the group’s agency More Vision, introduced LNGSHOT to the media. The four-member group — Louis, Ohyul, Woojin and Ryul — performed lead track “Moonwalkin'” and prerelease track “Saucin'” and then took part in a Q&A session with reporters.
“Honestly, the process happened naturally,” Jay Park said about how the group came together. “As this is my first time making an idol group, I just followed my instincts. Rather than forcing people into a concept, I wanted to work with members who share my mindset — people I can genuinely invest my time and emotions in.”
LNGSHOT’s debut album features five tracks, including the lead track “Moonwalkin',” the prerelease track “Saucin'” and the B-sides “Backseat,” “FaceTime,” and “Never Let Go.” The members participated in writing lyrics and composing all the songs except the lead track, with Jay Park also taking part in the songwriting and composition of most of the tracks.
“‘Moonwalkin'’ is a song that holds a special place in my heart,” Woojin said. “I originally received it as a solo track while preparing for monthly evaluations during our trainee days. When I brought the song to Jay Park, he said as soon as he heard it, ‘let’s make this a group song — it’s too good.’ That’s how the LNGSHOT project began.”
“Shot Callers” was officially released on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The photos below show the members during the showcase.
LNGSHOT poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group’s first EP, ″Shot Callers,″ at Myunghwa Live Hall in western Seoul on Jan. 13. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band LNGSHOT performs the lead track “Moonwalkin'” during a showcase for the release of its first EP, ″Shot Callers,″ at Myunghwa Live Hall in western Seoul on Jan. 13. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Jay Park speaks during a showcase for boy band LNGSHOT’s debut EP, ″Shot Callers,″ at Myunghwa Live Hall in western Seoul on Jan. 13. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
LNGSHOT’s Ohyul poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group’s first EP, ″Shot Callers,″ at Myunghwa Live Hall in western Seoul on Jan. 13. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
LNGSHOT’s Ryul poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group’s first EP, ″Shot Callers,″ at Myunghwa Live Hall in western Seoul on Jan. 13. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
LNGSHOT’s Woojin poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group’s first EP, ″Shot Callers,″ at Myunghwa Live Hall in western Seoul on Jan. 13. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
LNGSHOT’s Louis poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the group’s first EP, ″Shot Callers,″ at Myunghwa Live Hall in western Seoul on Jan. 13. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band LNGSHOT performs the pre-release track ″Saucin'″ during a showcase for the release of its first EP, ″Shot Callers,″ at Myunghwa Live Hall in western Seoul on Jan. 13. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
