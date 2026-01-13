New Jay Park-backed boy band LNGSHOT unfazed by odds of success
Published: 13 Jan. 2026, 20:02
- SHIN HA-NEE
Boy band LNGSHOT is the latest newcomer to K-pop, who make it clear they have no intention of taking a backseat, even if, as the group itself puts it, “it’s a long shot for sure.”
Freshly debuted under rapper and producer Jay Park, the rookie group places authenticity at the core of its identity, putting forward its creative energy from the start with its debut EP, “Shot Callers.”
“I believe authenticity is the keyword we prioritize in everything, including music,” said member Woojin during the group’s debut showcase held in western Seoul on Tuesday, which was also attended by Park.
“Even though I’m still figuring out what it means, what I learned from our CEO [Park] is that authenticity comes through when we do what we love earnestly until we can persuade the public,” he continued.
“Even though it might take a long time, we’re a team that aims to make the long shot work.”
LNGSHOT’s producer, Park, described the group as one that is “worth looking forward to.”
“I knew that creating a K-pop group would be difficult and expensive, but I went for it anyway because that’s what I’ve been doing throughout my career,” said Park. “Rather than staying only as a frontman, I wanted to pass on my legacy to those who truly deserve it.”
LNGSHOT, pronounced as “long shot,” is the first K-pop act launched under Park’s label, More Vision, and consists of four members: Louis, Ohyul, Woojin and Ryul.
LNGSHOT’s debut EP, “Shot Callers,” features five songs: the lead track “Moonwalkin’,” along with B-sides “Backseat,” “Saucin’,” “FaceTime” and “Never Let Go.”
“The EP’s title, ‘Shot Callers,’ signifies our will to take initiative in our activities going forward,” said member Ohyul.
True to his words, all four members actively took part in the production of the album, contributing to writing lyrics, composing and arranging the B-side tracks.
The lead track, “Moonwalkin’,” leans into R&B, merging its apparent Michael Jackson-inspired motif while weaving the group’s own narrative of uncertainty and determination.
“The Moonwalk dance looks like you’re moving forward while actually sliding backward,” said Woojin. “That imagery fit the feelings of uncertainty we felt while preparing for our debut as well as our determination to give our best.”
LNGSHOT released “Saucin’” in December last year as a pre-debut single, and made stage appearances alongside Park on multiple shows, including the 2025 Melon Music Awards. The group also made headlines earlier last year, with a photo of them holding up their middle fingers uploaded on Park’s social media in September.
In the music video for “Saucin’,” Park appears as a greedy CEO who tries to control LNGSHOT members, banning them from dating and swearing — in an apparent satire of the K-pop industry’s unwritten rules and intense scrutiny.
Park said that he plans to maintain a human-to-human relationship with the group rather than act as a controlling authority.
“There are certain rules and boundaries that come to mind when we think of K-pop idols,” noted Park. “Even if our trajectory or music doesn’t get well understood in the beginning, we plan to move forward with authenticity as the foundation of the group’s philosophy.”
As LNGSHOT officially takes off after months of pre-debut promotions, Woojin said that his ultimate goal is to follow in Park’s footsteps as one of the biggest R&B and hip-hop artists in Korea.
“I wish to become a timeless artist like Park, and be able to remain active for a long time while keeping our core values intact,” he said.
Ryul, meanwhile, declared this year’s goal is to win a rookie of the year award, adding, “I want LNGSHOT to become a brand that represents the industry.”
