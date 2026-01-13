EXO to open pop-up store for upcoming album 'Reverxe'

New Jay Park-backed boy band LNGSHOT unfazed by odds of success

Related Stories

Jay Park returns to R&B roots with new album 'The One You Wanted'

Jay Park to release new single on April 25 and start new series

Jay Park to release retro-inspired single 'Why'

Jay Park 'forever grateful' as he prepares for much-anticipated return

Jay Park's boy band project LNGSHOT holds EP release showcase — in pictures