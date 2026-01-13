Sakura to launch yarn craft kits, accessories in collaboration with Couturier
Published: 13 Jan. 2026, 16:08
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
Le Sserafim member Sakura will launch a line of yarn craft kits and accessories with Couturier as the new ambassador of the handcraft brand under Japanese lifestyle and fashion firm Felissimo, her agency Source Music said Tuesday.
The Japanese singer is the first K-pop artist to serve as an ambassador for Felissimo in the company’s 60-year history.
The company selected Sakura as its ambassador, as she has "inspired many people with her deep interest and passion for knitting," Felissimo said through Source Music's news release.
"We launched this project in the hope that people would enjoy knitting as part of their everyday lives, just like Sakura," Felissimo said.
Sakura has long expressed her passion for knitting and crocheting and has been spotted often with a needle and yarn in photos of her and on TV shows. She launched a personalized knitting and crochet brand, Kkurochet, in January 2025.
Sakura contributed in the development and quality review of the products for the Sakura Miyawaki x Couturier collection by drawing on her personal challenges of beginning knitting and the items she wanted to make, according to Source Music.
The yarn craft kits and other knitted goods like hats and charms in the collection will be sold on Felissimo's website from February, with reservations available beforehand, according to the website.
Sakura was active in Japanese groups before making her debut in Korea in 2018 as part of the now disbanded girl group IZ*ONE. She joined Le Sserafim in 2022 and has since released songs like "Antifragile" (2022), "Easy" (2024) and "Spaghetti" (2025) with the group. Le Sserafim is set to hold encore concerts on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at the Jamsil Arena in southern Seoul as part of its "Easy Crazy Hot" tour.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)