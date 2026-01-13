'A new beginning': Alpha Drive One starts K-pop journey with full-throttle debut
Published: 13 Jan. 2026, 12:25 Updated: 13 Jan. 2026, 12:45
- SHIN HA-NEE
After warming up its engine for quite a while, boy band Alpha Drive One has made its official entry into the K-pop scene with a high-profile debut that feels less like a first step but a full-throttle launch for a “drive to the top.”
The eight-member group released its first EP, “Euphoria,” on Monday, with momentum built well before its formal debut. Formed through Mnet’s popular audition program “Boys II Planet” last year, Alpha Drive One members are already familiar faces to many K-pop observers.
“As this is a new beginning for me, I’ve been preparing for it with all my heart,” said leader Leo during a press showcase in central Seoul on Monday. Leo, a former trainee at HYBE’s BigHit Music, had previously debuted as a solo artist in 2023.
“It feels like having seven new brothers,” he continued. “Having teammates is the biggest turning point for me. I will give my best as Alpha Drive One going forward.”
Member Junseo echoed the sentiment, describing his long-awaited debut as “euphoric.”
“I hope Alpha Drive One becomes an icon of K-pop’s relentless drive,” he said. “We aim to live up to our name, relentlessly racing toward the top.”
“Boys II Planet,” which aired from July to September last year, featured a whopping 160 contestants, the largest pool in K-pop audition history.
Alpha Drive One consists of eight winners from the audition program — Sangwon, Anxin, Xinlong, Geonwoo, Arno, Leo, Sanghyeon and Junseo. The members will work together as a team for five years, much longer than ZeroBaseOne, which was formed through the first season of "Boys Planet" (2023) and only signed to complete two and a half years of activities.
Ahead of its official debut, Alpha Drive One has been ramping up activities with its predebut release, “Formula,” and performances on major stages, including the 2025 MAMA Awards and the Melon Music Awards.
Arno, however, was unable to perform on stage on Monday due to a recent leg injury. He attended the press showcase leaning on crutches and supported by Junseo.
“We’re so happy to be able to finally present our performance after hundreds and thousands of rounds of practice,” said Arno. “But I’m sorry to the members and Allyz [Alpha Drive One’s fans] for not being able to perform on stage. I’ll recover quickly to join the members.”
The name Alpha Drive One symbolizes the group’s ambition to become a united team that drives forward to the top, according to its agency, WakeOne Entertainment. The symbolism is reflected in the team’s chant: “Drive to the top, Alpha Drive One.”
The debut EP, “Euphoria,” features six songs: the lead track “Freak Alarm,” along with “Formula,” “Raw Flame,” “Chains,” “Never Been 2 Heaven” and “Cinnamon Shake.”
“Chains” and “Never Been 2 Heaven,” which were performed during the “Boys II Planet” audition, were rerecorded as the Alpha Drive One version.
Leo described Alpha Drive One’s music to be driven by “romantic energy” that propels the members toward their dreams.
“This album captures the euphoric moment of the eight members, who had been on their own journey toward our dreams, coming together as one team,” said Leo. “It’s our story of reaching a euphoric moment of debut after a long wait, but message of encouragement for anyone pushing forward while battling themselves.”
Debuting amid anticipation for comebacks from big-name acts such as BTS, Big Bang, Blackpink and Seventeen, the members said they feel honored to be part of the industry at this moment.
“It’s such an honor for us to promote alongside seniors we deeply respect,” said Junseo. “We’ll do our best so that they’ll notice there are cool rookies like us, so please look forward to it.”
The group also expressed respect for previous project boy bands formed through Mnet’s audition franchises.
“We hold immense respect for our seniors, such as ZeroBaseOne and WannaOne,” said Sangwon. “We hope to become a group that continues to grow with our own distinctive identity and live up to that legacy they created before us.”
Looking forward, the group made no secret of its ambitions.
“It still feels like a dream that we’ve performed at such major award shows,” said Anxin. “This year, I hope to we can win the Rookie of the Year award at the ceremonies. Since you can receive rookie awards only once in a lifetime, it’d be a huge honor to share the moment with Allyz.”
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
