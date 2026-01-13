 XG changes full name to Xtraordinary Genes ahead of album release
Published: 13 Jan. 2026, 10:49 Updated: 13 Jan. 2026, 11:24
Girl group XG [XGALX]

Japanese girl group XG is switching up its DNA almost four years after its debut. Ahead of its first full-length album, the group has changed its name to Xtraordinary Genes to symbolize a new chapter rooted in its core identity and creative evolution, its agency XGALX said Monday. 
 
The name change came after all members, including Kokona, the youngest member of the group, reached the age of 20 as of December last year, according to the agency.
 
The group debuted as Xtraordinary Girls in March 2022 with the single "Tippy Toes."
 
With the new name, XG aims to highlight the "core" that exists within each member that embodies their creativity, fearlessness and determination for cultural innovation, according to the agency. The word "Genes" represents a more "fundamental origin" of the group's music and performances centered around individuality and empowerment for people from diverse backgrounds, XGALX said. 
 
The name change comes ahead of XG’s first full-length album, "The Core," set for release on Jan. 23. The album will contain 10 tracks, including "Gala," which was pre-released last September.
 
The group will also embark on its second world tour, also named "The Core," in February.
 
XG consists of seven Japanese members. The members trained in the K-pop system and promote their music in Korea and globally.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags xg XGALX the core

XG changes full name to Xtraordinary Genes ahead of album release

