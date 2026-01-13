Former NewJeans' member Danielle speaks out — as it happened

'I fought till the very end': Ex-NewJeans member Danielle breaks silence

Alpha Drive One releases debut album — in pictures

i-dle media exhibition 'City of Sense' to open in Shenzhen on Jan. 22

XG changes full name to Xtraordinary Genes ahead of album release

Related Stories

XG to drop album of 'dramatically rearranged' hit tracks on Jan. 31

Howl about that: XG expands world tour with new dates in Japan

XG to release live album from 1st world tour concert at Tokyo Dome

Girl group XG named new Coca-Cola advertising model

Girl group XG to 'break down stereotypes' with new single 'Woke Up'