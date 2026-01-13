i-dle media exhibition 'City of Sense' to open in Shenzhen on Jan. 22
A media exhibition on girl group i-dle will open later this month in Shenzhen, China, marking its first overseas stop after Seoul before moving on to Taiwan, the group’s agency said on Tuesday.
The "City of Sense" exhibition will be held at the Yitian Holiday Plaza, a mega shopping mall in the port city of Shenzhen, from Jan. 22 to Feb. 8.
"City of Sense," previously held in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, included a zone that introduces the group's history, immersive multiscreen areas where members sing on screen, photo zones and a merchandise shop.
The themed booths are designed to stimulate the five senses of sight, hearing, smell, taste and touch, according to Cube Entertainment.
The exhibition in Shenzhen will have the same concept and layout as the Seoul display, the agency said.
"City of Sense" will move to Taipei, Taiwan, following its opening in China.
i-dle debuted as (G)I-DLE before changing its name in May last year. The group is known for songs like "Tomboy" (2022), "Queencard" (2023) and "Klaxon" (2024).
The quintet is set to release new music later this month, its first as a group in around eight months since it released its eighth EP, "We are," in May 2025.
i-dle will then start its world tour "Syncopation" with concerts at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on Feb. 21 and 22 and then performing in the Asia Pacific including in Taiwan, Thailand, Australia, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong, with more dates to be announced.
