Former NewJeans' member Danielle speaks out — as it happened

'I fought till the very end': Ex-NewJeans member Danielle breaks silence

Alpha Drive One releases debut album — in pictures

i-dle media exhibition 'City of Sense' to open in Shenzhen on Jan. 22

XG changes full name to Xtraordinary Genes ahead of album release

Related Stories

Girl group i-dle gets set for Japan concert series in October

Girl group i-dle's Miyeon to open pop-up in Taipei, themed after 2nd EP 'MY, Lover'

i-dle's Yuqi to release new solo single 'Motivation'

K-pop agencies Cube Entertainment, YG come out against deepfake pornography

Less is more: i-dle's Miyeon lets her voice shine in her second EP 'MY, Lover'