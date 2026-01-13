'Little Tiger' chef from 'Culinary Class Wars' to appear on JTBC’s 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator'
Chef Kim Si-hyeon, who rose to prominence as “Little Tiger” on the second season of “Culinary Class Wars” (2025-), will appear on JTBC’s long-running cooking show “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator” (2014-), News1 reported Tuesday.
According to the media outlet, Kim will join the program, marking her latest television appearance after gaining attention on “Culinary Class Wars." On that show, chefs are divided into two camps: “white spoon” chefs, made up of established figures, and “black spoon” chefs, who enter as relative unknowns. Kim competed as a “black spoon” chef and quickly stood out with strong performances in the opening rounds. Her inventive cooking style and upbeat personality helped make her one of the season’s breakout contestants.
“Please Take Care of My Refrigerator” has recently been generating significant buzz, with many cast members of “Culinary Class Wars,” including chefs Son Jong-won, Sam Kim, and Jung Ho-young, appearing on the show.
“Please Take Care of My Refrigerator” features celebrities bringing their refrigerators from home and chefs competing to make dishes that would please the palates of guests, only from ingredients inside the refrigerators. The show airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. on JTBC.
Kim currently works at Solbam, a fine-dining restaurant with one Michelin star, after working at restaurants such as Florilège, Gaon and the Intercontinental Seoul Coex hotel.
