Netflix crime-solving show 'Crime Scene Zero' to return for new season

Published: 13 Jan. 2026, 16:17
A title image for the upcoming new season of ″Crime Scene Zero″ [NETFLIX]

Hit crime-solving show “Crime Scene Zero” will return on Netflix for a new season, the global streaming service announced Tuesday.
 
“Crime Scene Zero,” a reboot of “Crime Scene” (2014-2017), is a role-playing mystery game show in which players take on the roles of suspects and detectives to uncover the culprit among them.
 

The original cast and signature sequence were brought back to “Crime Scene Zero” when the show was rebooted and launched globally on Netflix in September last year.
 
“It took some time to gather the courage to do it again, but with Netflix's unwavering support, we will continue to create a great season with the keywords 'original intention' and 'evolution,'" said producer Yoon Hyun-joon. "I thank the fans who have supported us and provided active feedback every season, and I ask for your continued interest and support."
 
The first season of “Crime Scene Zero” received widespread acclaim, earning high reviews and entering the Netflix Global Top 10 rankings upon its September 2025 release.
 
The original “Crime Scene” series had a total of four seasons, the first three of which aired on JTBC and the fourth on Tving. The rebooted “Crime Scene Zero” marked the first time that the series became available on a global platform.
 
Neither the cast members nor the exact release date for the upcoming new season of “Crime Scene Zero” has been announced.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
