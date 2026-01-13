 U.S. Marines conduct drills across Korea to hone warfighting skills
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

U.S. Marines conduct drills across Korea to hone warfighting skills

Published: 13 Jan. 2026, 14:19
 
This file photo from the Pentagon's Defense Visual Information Distribution Service shows the 1st Battalion, 6th Marines, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program firing on simulated adversary forces at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, some 45 kilometers north of Seoul, on Dec. 17, 2025. [PENTAGON DEFENSE VISUAL INFORMATION DISTRIBUTION SERVICE]

This file photo from the Pentagon's Defense Visual Information Distribution Service shows the 1st Battalion, 6th Marines, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program firing on simulated adversary forces at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, some 45 kilometers north of Seoul, on Dec. 17, 2025. [PENTAGON DEFENSE VISUAL INFORMATION DISTRIBUTION SERVICE]

 
A U.S. Marine battalion based in Okinawa as part of a temporary deployment program has conducted training across Korea aimed at honing its warfighting skills, the U.S. Marines said.
 
The drills were conducted from Nov. 29, 2025, to Saturday, ranging from Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, to areas around 32 km south of the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas, the U.S. military said in a release uploaded on its website.
 

Related Article

 
 
It involved several forward-deployed elements conducting infantry, communications and intelligence training as part of their Unit Deployment Program (UDP).
 
Established in 2003, the UDP enables U.S. Marines to enhance their individual and unit-level tactical proficiency.
 
The U.S. Marines also took part in the "Korea Viper" exercise with Korean forces aimed at demonstrating their ability to respond decisively in the region "as a singular, unified force."
 
By operating alongside Korea's Marines, the U.S. Marines said it was able to "strengthen interoperability and build lasting relationships that enhance collective readiness and regional stability."

Yonhap
tags US Marines drills Defense

More in Defense

U.S. Marines conduct drills across Korea to hone warfighting skills

Korea completes flight tests for homegrown KF-21 fighter jet

Gov't launches consultative body on uranium, nuclear rights ahead of U.S. negotiations

Samsung heir Lee Jee-ho assigned to naval mine unit as interpretation officer

'Completely untrue': South's defense minister denies North's accusation of drone incursions

Related Stories

Korea's Marine Corps participates in multilateral exercise led by U.S., Philippines

Birthday gift

South Korea, U.S. to launch joint air drills using F-35B stealth jets this month

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to visit Korea, Philippines

AI to report for duty in Korea's joint exercise with U.S.
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)