Foreign ministry reviews contingency plans for Korean nationals in Iran

The foreign ministry on Tuesday held a meeting to examine contingency plans for Korean nationals in Iran, including for possible evacuation, amid the growing unrest fueled by protests over economic hardships.Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jina called for thoroughly preparing plans in case the Korean citizens in Iran need to evacuate, relocate or leave the country quickly should the situation worsen, the ministry said in a release.Kim also instructed the Korean Embassy in Iran, which joined the meeting virtually, to focus on ensuring the safety of the Koreans staying in Iran.The ministry said approximately 70 Korean nationals are currently in the country, excluding diplomats and their family members.Seoul's top envoy to Iran, Kim Jun-pyo, said the embassy has been checking their safety every day through online channels and has prioritized staying in contact with them since the protests erupted.The protests began with merchants demonstrating against the worsening economy, but have since spread to other regions, with some turning into violent clashes believed to have killed hundreds of people.Yonhap