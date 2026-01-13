Korea-based Green Climate Fund says recent U.S. withdrawal won't affect operations

Gov't launches consultative body on uranium, nuclear rights ahead of U.S. negotiations

U.S. hosts finance ministerial talks with Korea, Japan, others on critical mineral supply chains

President Lee arrives in Japan for summit with Takaichi

Related Stories

Potential Lee-Takaichi summit could be 'catalyst' for stronger bilateral ties: envoy

Lee, Takaichi vow to strengthen Korea-Japan relations in 'future-oriented way' in first summit

President Lee congratulates Japan's next prime minister ahead of APEC

Lee to visit Japan's Nara next week for summit talks with Takaichi

Japan's Takaichi set to arrive in Korea for summit talks with Lee