U.S. hosts finance ministerial talks with Korea, Japan, others on critical mineral supply chains

The United States convened a meeting of finance ministers from Korea, Japan and other partners in Washington on Monday to discuss efforts to secure supply chains for critical minerals, the Treasury Department said, amid Washington's efforts to counter China's growing heft over vital resources.Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hosted the meeting to discuss solutions to "secure and diversify" the supply chains, especially for rare earth elements, it said, as the United States is bringing its allies and partners together to address vulnerabilities in critical mineral supplies key to producing high-tech commercial and military products.Participants included Korea's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol and officials from Australia, Canada, Germany, India, France, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Britain and the European Union, as well as U.S. officials, including U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer."Throughout the course of discussions, attendees expressed a strong, shared desire to quickly address key vulnerabilities in critical minerals supply chains," the department said in a release."The United States highlighted actions and investments it has already undertaken, as well as planned steps to create resilient, secure, and diversified critical minerals supply chains."Bessent pointed out that critical mineral supply chains have become "highly concentrated and vulnerable to disruption and manipulation" while urging attendees to increase their supply chain resiliency, according to the department."Secretary Bessent expressed his optimism that nations will pursue prudent derisking over decoupling and that they understand well the need to remedy current deficiencies in critical minerals supply chains," it said.The meeting came as China, America's strategic rival, has maintained considerable control over critical minerals amid fears that its export control measures, if tightened, would cause disruptions to countries' production of consumer products and weapons.Yonhap