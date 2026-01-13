SNU opens Office of Global Affairs to expand internationalization efforts
Published: 13 Jan. 2026, 13:45
Seoul National University announced on Tuesday that it has expanded the Office of International Affairs, now named the Office of Global Affairs.
The Office of Global Affairs acts as the university's central hub for internationalization efforts, including developing related strategies, promoting exchange programs and supporting international students and faculty.
“Internationalization isn't a secondary project for the university but a key basis that supports its education and research,” said Seoul National University President Ryu Hong-lim. “The Office of Global Affairs will become a central organization that leads the university's internationalization.”
The office will also create the International Student and Scholar Services center, which will focus on attracting more international students and faculty and helping them settle in.
More outbound exchange programs, such as overseas training and internships, and scholarships will be created through the new office.
In the research field, the office will be responsible for building international research networks and supporting the university’s researchers who are applying to or were selected for large-scale global research projects.
