DP votes to expel former floor leader Kim Byung-kee over alleged misconduct, abuse of power
Published: 13 Jan. 2026, 09:29 Updated: 13 Jan. 2026, 09:41
Korea’s ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Monday decided to expel former floor leader Kim Byung-kee from the party after its ethics committee ruled that allegations of misconduct and abuse of power warranted the party’s harshest disciplinary measure.
The decision came after Kim refused to leave the party voluntarily despite mounting pressure from DP leaders for him to give up his membership over recent allegations, including taking money in exchange for party nominations.
DP leader Jung Chung-rae convened an emergency Supreme Council meeting on Jan. 1 and asked the ethics tribunal to move quickly on the case. The tribunal met from 2 p.m. at the party’s headquarters in Seoul and deliberated for about nine hours before reaching its conclusion late Monday.
Han Dong-soo, head of the Democratic Party of Korea’s ethics committee, said the panel reached its decision after weighing multiple factors, including the gravity of the case and which allegations remained subject to disciplinary action under party rules.
“The tribunal decided to expel him after comprehensively considering factors, including the statute of limitations," Han said.
Under party rules, the tribunal’s decision does not immediately remove Kim from the party. The Supreme Council must first approve the ruling, after which more than half of the party’s National Assembly members must vote in favor at a lawmakers’ meeting, in line with the Political Parties Act.
The party plans to hold a Supreme Council vote on Wednesday and a lawmakers’ meeting the following day. The timeline could be delayed if Kim requests a review of the disciplinary decision.
Han said the tribunal concluded that expulsion was warranted based solely on allegations that remain within the party’s three-year disciplinary statute of limitations.
“Even considering only the several disciplinary grounds for which the statute of limitations has not expired, the tribunal concluded that expulsion was appropriate,” Han said, adding that the case involved multiple issues, including matters linked to Korean Air and Coupang.
Regarding the corruption allegations, Han said “some parts fall outside the statute of limitations, while others do not.”
If the expulsion is finalized after all procedures, Kim would be barred from rejoining the DP for five years and would not be eligible to run as a party candidate in the 2028 general election.
Kim appeared before the tribunal on Monday and spent about five hours responding to questions. Asked by reporters before entering the meeting whether he would voluntarily leave the party, he said, “I will answer faithfully so that my innocence can be proven.”
The allegations surrounding Kim surfaced in December, when reports accused him and his family of receiving various preferential treatment. The controversy intensified over claims that his wife misused district council expenses and later that she accepted money related to a local council nomination in 2020.
Kim stepped down as floor leader in late December after reports alleged that, while serving as a senior party official in charge of nominations in 2022, he had overlooked a 100 million won ($68,200) payment linked to the nomination of fellow lawmaker Kang Sun-woo. Kim denied the allegations and engaged in a public dispute over the claims, which he traced to a former aide he had dismissed.
The latest reports involving his spouse came out on Jan. 1, prompting the emergency tribunal meeting.
Expulsion is the most severe penalty under DP rules, which also include suspension of party membership, suspension of party posts and reprimands. The party expelled two lawmakers last year over allegations involving stock transactions and nomination funds, but those cases followed voluntary resignations and were treated as additional disciplinary measures.
Kim had refused to leave the party voluntarily, saying he would remain and contest the allegations even if that meant facing expulsion.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM NA-HAN, LEE CHAN-KYU, OH SO-YEONG [[email protected]]
