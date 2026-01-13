Prime minister orders probe of 'pseudoreligious cults,' calls them 'social evil that must be eradicated'
Published: 13 Jan. 2026, 12:36 Updated: 13 Jan. 2026, 15:56
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok on Tuesday ordered a comprehensive joint investigation into pseudoreligious cults, including the Unification Church and Shincheonji, and directed all government ministries to seek active measures to eradicate their harm.
Kim made the remarks while presiding over the first extraordinary Cabinet meeting of 2026 at the government complex in central Seoul.
“Pseudoreligious cults represent a social evil that must be eradicated,” he said. “Corruption and illegal activity rooted in collusion between religion and politics have triggered allegations of state manipulation, and involvement in crimes overseas has turned Korea into a target of attacks that damage its national standing. If the government leaves this unchecked, the damage to the country will be severe."
Kim also said the government will overhaul the emergency patient transport system.
“The emergency patient transport system serves as the most basic national infrastructure directly tied to people’s lives, but repeated deaths have occurred after patients missed the golden hour,” he said. “After intensive discussions with front line workers and experts, the government has decided to launch pilot projects to improve the transport system.
“The Ministry of Health and Welfare and the National Fire Agency should work closely with local governments and prepare thoroughly so that people can feel real changes on the ground."
Kim said the government will make this year a turning point for growth driven by local governments, pledging strong support to help them lead their own economic development.
“In the Lee Jae Myung administration’s second year, Cabinet meetings will include heads of affiliated agencies so they can serve as a true forum for collective decision-making,” he said.
He urged ministers to break down barriers between ministries and work as “one team."
Kim said the successive summit meetings with China and Japan show the administration’s commitment to practical diplomacy focused on national interests amid a shifting global order.
He instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant agencies "to move quickly to carry out agreements reached during the Korea-Japan and Korea-China summits."
The meeting marked the first Cabinet appearance of Kim Jong-cheol, chairperson of the Korea Media and Communications Commission.
“I feel a heavy sense of responsibility as the inaugural chair at a time when the media environment is undergoing fundamental change,” Kim said. “I will focus on closing policy gaps and strengthening global media competitiveness.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)