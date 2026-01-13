Trade minister visits Washington to address concerns about Korea's online platform regulation

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo sought Monday to address the United States' concerns over Korea's regulatory efforts regarding online platforms, as he met with a U.S. lawmaker and interest groups in Washington.Yeo arrived in Washington on Sunday, after the State Department expressed “significant concerns” last week over a recently passed revision to the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection (sometimes referred to as the “Network Act”) aimed at tackling false and fabricated online information. Critics say the law and other regulatory moves in Seoul could affect U.S. tech firms.Yeo was said to have met Rep. Darrell Issa, a Republican of California, who has been critical of Korea's regulatory steps, and attended a roundtable with officials from the Coalition of Services Industries, Computer and Communications Industry Association and National Foreign Trade Council.Upon arrival in the United States, Yeo noted the need to provide a clear explanation on intentions behind Korea's policy and legislation so as to help address “misunderstandings.”The minister is also expected to seek dialogue with other U.S. lawmakers Tuesday, while efforts are also underway to arrange a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.Yonhap