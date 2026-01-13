 Trade minister visits Washington to address concerns about Korea's online platform regulation
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Trade minister visits Washington to address concerns about Korea's online platform regulation

Published: 13 Jan. 2026, 12:56 Updated: 13 Jan. 2026, 14:53
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo departs for Washington at Incheon International Airport on Jan. 11, to hold talks with U.S. lawmakers and other officials. [YONHAP]

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo departs for Washington at Incheon International Airport on Jan. 11, to hold talks with U.S. lawmakers and other officials. [YONHAP]

 
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo sought Monday to address the United States' concerns over Korea's regulatory efforts regarding online platforms, as he met with a U.S. lawmaker and interest groups in Washington.
 
Yeo arrived in Washington on Sunday, after the State Department expressed “significant concerns” last week over a recently passed revision to the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection (sometimes referred to as the “Network Act”) aimed at tackling false and fabricated online information. Critics say the law and other regulatory moves in Seoul could affect U.S. tech firms.
 

Related Article

Yeo was said to have met Rep. Darrell Issa, a Republican of California, who has been critical of Korea's regulatory steps, and attended a roundtable with officials from the Coalition of Services Industries, Computer and Communications Industry Association and National Foreign Trade Council.
 
Upon arrival in the United States, Yeo noted the need to provide a clear explanation on intentions behind Korea's policy and legislation so as to help address “misunderstandings.”
 
The minister is also expected to seek dialogue with other U.S. lawmakers Tuesday, while efforts are also underway to arrange a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Yonhap
tags trade minister platform regulation Washington

More in Politics

Lee pushes for DP unity on draft prosecution reform bills

Trade minister visits Washington to address concerns about Korea's online platform regulation

Prime minister orders probe of 'pseudoreligious cults,' calls them 'social evil that must be eradicated'

DP votes to expel former floor leader Kim Byung-kee over alleged misconduct, abuse of power

Lee invites leaders of ruling, opposition parties to meet later this week

Related Stories

New trade minister asks for trade incentives in U.S.

FTC drafts bill to crack down on Google and Kakao

Trade minister to visit Washington this week for tariff negotiations

Former rivals

WTO asked by Korea to prevent CBAM from harming trade
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)