Additional sentence sought in 'Busan kick' case after convicted man makes threats against victim
Published: 13 Jan. 2026, 16:39
Prosecutors sought an additional three-year prison sentence for a man convicted of violently kicking a woman in Busan, accusing him of making retaliatory threats against the victim and others while already serving a 20-year prison term.
The request came during closing arguments in a separate trial at the Busan District Court’s Western Branch, where the man, surnamed Lee, stands accused of retaliatory threats under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, as well as insult and coercion, according to legal insiders on Tuesday.
Prosecutors say Lee made the threats in February 2023 while incarcerated, telling fellow inmates that he would assault and kill the victim of the Busan attack. Lee is also accused of sending threatening letters to his former girlfriend and forcing a cellmate to bring in items purchased during prison visits.
In his final statement to the court, Lee said, “I offer my apologies to the victim. I have no reason or intention to carry out any retaliation, nor do I have such thoughts.”
The panel, led by the court’s criminal division, set the sentencing date for Feb. 12.
Lee attacked the victim on May 22, 2022, in a residential neighborhood in Busanjin District, Busan, after following her with the intent to commit sexual assault. The Supreme Court in September 2023 upheld a 20-year prison sentence, which he is currently serving.
The attack drew widespread attention in Korea after footage of the assault circulated online, becoming widely known as the “Busan roundhouse kick” case.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
