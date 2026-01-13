Conservative pastor arrested over courthouse riot

Jeon Kwang-hoon, a conservative activist pastor, was arrested Tuesday over his alleged involvement in last year's courthouse riot committed by supporters of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.The Seoul Western District Court issued the arrest warrant, citing the risk of him destroying evidence and fleeing following an arraignment hearing earlier in the day.Jeon stands accused of being behind pro-Yoon protesters' violence at the same court on Jan. 19 last year, following the court's decision to extend Yoon's detention over his martial law declaration in December 2024.The pastor at Seoul's Sarang Jeil Church, who is known for leading numerous rallies in support of Yoon after the martial law, reportedly urged the rally participants to exercise their right of resistance. As of last month, a total of 141 people had been indicted for their involvement in the riot.Appearing for the court hearing, Jeon again denied all charges."A right-wing president has never picked a fight or made an accusation against me. But after a left-wing president took office, they are nervously trying to arrest me," he told reporters in front of the court."I suspect (the police) applied for the arrest warrant at the direction of the office of the presidential secretary for civil affairs," the pastor said. He will be sent to a police detention facility to await the court's decision, which is expected to be released Tuesday night at the earliest.The pastor was previously arrested twice in 2017 and 2020 on charges of illegal election campaigning.Yonhap