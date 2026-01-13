Interim Coupang CEO leaves country, prompting criticism against authorities for acting too slowly
Published: 13 Jan. 2026, 20:02 Updated: 13 Jan. 2026, 20:07
Harold Rogers, the interim CEO of Coupang, left the country before investigators could restrict his travel, police said on Tuesday, prompting criticism that authorities acted too slowly for such a high-profile investigation.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Coupang investigation task force said it had requested immigration-control measures for Rogers and other Coupang-related figures, including banning them from departing Korea, but that the measures were addressed only after the police agency confirmed that Rogers had already exited the country.
Rogers is the subject of a criminal complaint on charges including obstruction of official duties and obstruction of business after Coupang announced the results of what critics described as a “self-investigation” into a personal data breach.
Park Jeong-bo, the Seoul police chief, told reporters on Monday that officers were coordinating a schedule for Rogers to appear for questioning. According to the task force, the police agency made the same request on Jan. 1, but Rogers and his team did not comply.
When it attempted to make the request last Wednesday, it learned that Rogers had already left the country and moved to impose immigration restrictions on him.
Critics accuse the police of dragging their feet and allowing a key suspect to leave, especially since concerns that Rogers could refuse to cooperate and leave the country had previously been raised. Yoo Jae-seong, the acting head of the National Police Agency, said at a joint parliamentary hearing on Coupang on Dec. 30, 2025, that authorities would proceed “swiftly” in accordance with the law when asked whether a departure ban was needed.
However, the police took action about two weeks after Rogers had already left the country. A police official said it had been difficult to impose a departure ban on Rogers earlier because witnesses related to the Coupang case were questioned on Jan. 2.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM NAM-JUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
