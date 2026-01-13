 Rush-hour chaos likely to continue for a while as bus strike talks stall
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Rush-hour chaos likely to continue for a while as bus strike talks stall

Published: 13 Jan. 2026, 18:31
People cross a road in downtown Seoul as bus drivers go on strike on Jan. 13. [NEWS1]

People cross a road in downtown Seoul as bus drivers go on strike on Jan. 13. [NEWS1]

 
City bus services in Seoul are expected to remain disrupted for an extended period, with no formal negotiations scheduled between labor and management as of Tuesday afternoon.
 
“No additional negotiation session has been officially scheduled yet,” a Seoul city official said, adding that while the bus companies and the labor union were still in contact, no concrete talks had been arranged.
 

Related Article

 
Kim Jung-hwan, head of the Seoul Bus Transport Association, said discussions continued for about an hour after negotiations collapsed, but no compromise was reached. 
 
“Even after the talks broke down, we continued discussions with the union for roughly an hour, but failed to find common ground,” he said during a press briefing held earlier on Tuesday. “We have not been able to set a new negotiation schedule.”
 
Kim said management had proposed a 10.3 percent wage increase based on a standard monthly working time of 209 hours. 
 
Under the proposal, if a Supreme Court ruling were to recognize a 176-hour standard, companies would retroactively pay the difference, he said. He added that even if the court ruling resulted in a lower wage increase rate, the 10.3 percent raise already paid would be guaranteed. “We believed this was a reasonable offer,” he said.
 
The union, however, is demanding a wage increase of more than 16 percent based on the 176-hour standard, Kim said. 
 
The association's head said the demand was excessive, noting that there is no precedent in other regions and no court ruling yet. “It is not a small amount, and we believe the request is unrealistic,” he said.
 
All 64 city bus companies joined the strike after wage and collective bargaining talks collapsed early Tuesday. Negotiations began at 3 p.m. Monday and lasted more than 10 hours before breaking down at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, bringing roughly 7,000 buses across the city to a halt.
 
This is the first citywide strike by Seoul’s city bus union since 2024. 
 
Seoul city buses remain parked at a public garage as drivers stage an indefinite strike on Jan. 13. [YONHAP]

Seoul city buses remain parked at a public garage as drivers stage an indefinite strike on Jan. 13. [YONHAP]

 
The Seoul Metropolitan Government said it would not collect bus fares until normal operations — at least a 30 percent operation rate — are restored. To ease traffic congestion, it also suspended operations along all 69.8 kilometers of curbside bus-only lanes, though center bus lanes will remain in operation.
 
In response to the walkout, the city implemented emergency transportation measures starting at 4 a.m. Tuesday. Subway services will be expanded during extended rush hours — from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. — and late-night operations will be extended until 2 a.m., with 172 additional train services scheduled.
 
The city has also deployed free shuttle buses to transport commuters to subway stations. A total of 677 buses have been secured to operate across 134 routes, with route information available on the city government’s website.
 
Asked about preparations for a prolonged strike, a city official said the government is securing additional shuttle buses to help ease rush-hour congestion.
 
As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, only 487 of the city’s 7,018 intracity buses — about 6.8 percent — were in operation.

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
tags seoul korea bus strike

More in Social Affairs

Number of subscribers leaving KT hits 270,000 with termination fee waiver set to end

Interim Coupang CEO leaves country, prompting criticism against authorities for acting too slowly

Prosecutors seek jail time for college student who soliticited attack on Lee Jae Myung

Rush-hour chaos likely to continue for a while as bus strike talks stall

Stream viewers who donated money to facilitate the sexual exploitation of a minor referred to prosecutors

Related Stories

Seoul city buses halt operations as wage talks collapse

Commuter chaos avoided in Seoul as bus drivers launch work-to-rule strike

Seoul city bus union announces January strike after failed wage negotiations

Seoul's city bus union set to begin general strike Wednesday

Frequent and aggressive strikes call Seoul's city bus system into question
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)