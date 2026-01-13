Seoul city buses halt operations as wage talks collapse
Published: 13 Jan. 2026, 07:44 Updated: 13 Jan. 2026, 08:00
- SEO JI-EUN
Seoul’s city buses have been suspended since the first runs Tuesday after labor and management failed to reach a last-minute deal in wage negotiations, disrupting the morning commute across the capital.
Talks between the two sides began at 3 p.m. Monday at the Seoul Regional Labor Relations Commission in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, and continued for more than 10 hours, but ended without an agreement. The union launched an all-out strike at 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Negotiations stalled over differences on ordinary wages.
Management proposed introducing a new wage system that includes ordinary wages and raising total pay by 10.3 percent. The union rejected the proposal, calling for a 3 percent wage increase without changes to the current wage system and an extension of the retirement age to 65, while arguing that wage increases linked to the recognition of ordinary wages should be excluded from the current talks.
This marks the first citywide strike by Seoul’s city bus union since 2024.
With more than 7,000 buses typically operating in the capital, widespread transportation disruptions were reported from early Tuesday morning. The strike applies to Seoul’s main city bus routes, including the blue trunk buses and green branch buses.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government activated emergency transport measures in response.
Subway services are being increased by 172 additional runs per day until the strike ends. Peak-hour subway operations during morning and evening rush hours have been extended, and last trains at terminal stations will run until 2 a.m.
All 25 district governments in Seoul are also operating free shuttle buses, deploying around 670 vehicles.
Real-time traffic information is being provided through the 120 Dasan Call Center, the Seoul Traffic Information Center, city-run media platforms and bus information displays at stops.
