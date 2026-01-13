 Expelled and nominated
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Expelled and nominated

Published: 13 Jan. 2026, 20:30
 
The Democratic Party’s decision to expel former floor leader Kim Byung-kee has exposed deep internal strains as he seeks a review of the ruling. Party lawmakers across factions have criticized his challenge, warning that a prolonged process could hurt the June 3 local elections. Critics argue that Kim should step aside to limit damage, citing unresolved allegations over nomination donations. The leadership is now weighing emergency disciplinary measures to prevent further political fallout as pressure mounts for swift closure. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
 
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Expelled and nominated

Nothing Left…

Be the sacrificial offering

Gold hunt on winter beach

Without me?

Related Stories

Be the sacrificial offering

A no-lose hand

Going from bad to worse

Preventing child abuse together

What?…
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)