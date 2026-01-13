Expelled and nominated

The Democratic Party’s decision to expel former floor leader Kim Byung-kee has exposed deep internal strains as he seeks a review of the ruling. Party lawmakers across factions have criticized his challenge, warning that a prolonged process could hurt the June 3 local elections. Critics argue that Kim should step aside to limit damage, citing unresolved allegations over nomination donations. The leadership is now weighing emergency disciplinary measures to prevent further political fallout as pressure mounts for swift closure. [PARK YONG-SEOK]