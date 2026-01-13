Young '03' quartet, with already-impressive KBO resumes, look to bolster Korea's veteran WBC squad
Published: 13 Jan. 2026, 16:33
Moon Dong-ju of the Hanwha Eagles, Kim Do-yeong of the Kia Tigers and Park Yeong-hyun and Ahn Hyun-min of the KT Wiz — known collectively as the “03s” based on their year of birth — are training with Korea’s preliminary national team for the World Baseball Classic (WBC) in Saipan. For national team manager Ryu Ji-hyun, their presence is a source of quiet satisfaction.
The young quartet has joined the preliminary national team for the WBC and is taking part in a group training camp in Saipan, and manager Ryu Ji-hyun often cannot hide a smile when he sees them. With all four now approaching their mid-20s, they are also leading candidates to make the final WBC roster. None has played in the tournament before, but expectations are high.
Their resumes are already impressive. Moon was named Rookie of the Year in 2023 and served as the national team’s ace at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Kim was the 2024 regular-season Most Valuable Player, and holds the record as both the youngest and fastest player to have 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in season. Park has won a personal title three years in a row, finishing as the holds leader in 2023, the winning percentage leader in 2024 and the saves leader in 2025.
Ahn showed his potential last season in his fourth year as a pro, earning a late-blooming Rookie of the Year award. None of the four has played in a WBC before, but expectations are much higher than for typical first-timers.
Along with veteran teammate Ryu Hyun-jin and Won Tae-in of the Samsung Lions, who pitched with him at the Asian Games, Moon is expected to fill a spot in Korea’s WBC rotation.
“Moon Dong-ju is a pitcher the national team absolutely needs,” Ryu Ji-hyun said. “We will carefully monitor his condition and physical status and decide when to use him.”
Even so, he made the preliminary squad without any trouble because of the expectations surrounding him when he is healthy. Kim is determined to regain confidence and restore his reputation with the national team. After ending his season early last fall to focus on rehabilitation, he shook off the injury issues and joined the team camp.
“I will adapt little by little as I get into games,” Kim said. “I trust my body. I am going to play without holding back.”
“We have received a report that Kim is at 100 percent, but every player’s pace is different, so we will keep a close watch,” said Ryu.
Park, who has claimed individual titles three straight years, is a leading candidate to inherit the national team closer role from his role model, retired veteran Oh Seung-hwan. He has already proven his composure by pitching in countless postseason and national team games.
In particular, at the Premier12 tournament in November 2024, he threw a combined three and two-thirds scoreless innings across three appearances with six strikeouts, leaving a strong impression.
“He does not get intimidated even in big games and throws his pitches,” Ryu said.
Ahn finished last season first in on-base percentage at 0.448 and second in batting average at 0.334. He reportedly went through a brief slump early in the Saipan camp, but quickly shook it off and returned to full training.
Park and Ahn, who play together at KT, also looked reliable in an exhibition against Japan’s national team at the Tokyo Dome last November. Ahn hit two home runs, and Park handled the final two innings without allowing a hit, striking out one and keeping Japan scoreless.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
