 Young '03' quartet, with already-impressive KBO resumes, look to bolster Korea's veteran WBC squad
Published: 13 Jan. 2026, 16:33
Kim Do-young, left; Moon Dong-ju, top; Park Young-hyun, right; Ahn Hyun-min, bottom [JOONGANG ILBO]

Moon Dong-ju of the Hanwha Eagles, Kim Do-yeong of the Kia Tigers and Park Yeong-hyun and Ahn Hyun-min of the KT Wiz — known collectively as the “03s” based on their year of birth — are training with Korea’s preliminary national team for the World Baseball Classic (WBC) in Saipan. For national team manager Ryu Ji-hyun, their presence is a source of quiet satisfaction. 
 
The young quartet has joined the preliminary national team for the WBC and is taking part in a group training camp in Saipan, and manager Ryu Ji-hyun often cannot hide a smile when he sees them. With all four now approaching their mid-20s, they are also leading candidates to make the final WBC roster. None has played in the tournament before, but expectations are high.
 

Their resumes are already impressive. Moon was named Rookie of the Year in 2023 and served as the national team’s ace at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Kim was the 2024 regular-season Most Valuable Player, and holds the record as both the youngest and fastest player to have 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in season. Park has won a personal title three years in a row, finishing as the holds leader in 2023, the winning percentage leader in 2024 and the saves leader in 2025.
 
Ahn showed his potential last season in his fourth year as a pro, earning a late-blooming Rookie of the Year award. None of the four has played in a WBC before, but expectations are much higher than for typical first-timers.
 
Hanwha Eagles pitcher Moon Dong-ju celebrates during Game 3 of the KBO playoffs against the Samsung Lions at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu on Oct. 21, 2025. [NEWS1]

Moon is the hardest thrower in Korea. In Game 1 of the playoffs last October, he fired a fastball clocked at 161.6 kilometers (100.4 miles) per hour, setting the record for the fastest pitch by a domestic pitcher. He also reaffirmed his reputation as a big-game pitcher with strong performances at the 2023 Asian Games and in last year’s postseason. 
 
Along with veteran teammate Ryu Hyun-jin and Won Tae-in of the Samsung Lions, who pitched with him at the Asian Games, Moon is expected to fill a spot in Korea’s WBC rotation.
 
“Moon Dong-ju is a pitcher the national team absolutely needs,” Ryu Ji-hyun said. “We will carefully monitor his condition and physical status and decide when to use him.”
 
Korean infielder Kim Do-yeong speaks to reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Jan. 9, before departing for Saipan for a national team training camp ahead of the World Baseball Classic. [YONHAP]

Kim is the total package, combining contact, power, plate discipline and speed. He spearheaded Kia’s title run in 2024, but last year he had three bouts of missed playing time due to hamstring injuries, and appeared in only 30 games. His salary was cut in half, from 500 million won ($339,200) last year to 250 million won this year.
 
Even so, he made the preliminary squad without any trouble because of the expectations surrounding him when he is healthy. Kim is determined to regain confidence and restore his reputation with the national team. After ending his season early last fall to focus on rehabilitation, he shook off the injury issues and joined the team camp.
 
“I will adapt little by little as I get into games,” Kim said. “I trust my body. I am going to play without holding back.”  
 
“We have received a report that Kim is at 100 percent, but every player’s pace is different, so we will keep a close watch,” said Ryu.  
 
KT Wiz pitcher Park Yeong-hyun pitches during a first round of KBO playoff game against the LG Twins at Suwon KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi on Oct. 9, 2024. [YONHAP]

Park, who has claimed individual titles three straight years, is a leading candidate to inherit the national team closer role from his role model, retired veteran Oh Seung-hwan. He has already proven his composure by pitching in countless postseason and national team games. 
 
In particular, at the Premier12 tournament in November 2024, he threw a combined three and two-thirds scoreless innings across three appearances with six strikeouts, leaving a strong impression.
 
“He does not get intimidated even in big games and throws his pitches,” Ryu said.
 
Ahn Hyun-min of Korea rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against Japan during the teams' exhibition baseball game at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on Nov. 15, 2025. [YONHAP]

Ahn returned from military service last season and emerged as one of the league’s top hitters. He did not truly settle into a regular role in the top league until about two months into the season, but still launched 22 home runs and ignited a breakout year. Nicknamed “muscle monster” for his big frame and frightening power, he raised his value further by adding stronger contact to his repertoire.
 
Ahn finished last season first in on-base percentage at 0.448 and second in batting average at 0.334. He reportedly went through a brief slump early in the Saipan camp, but quickly shook it off and returned to full training.
 
Park and Ahn, who play together at KT, also looked reliable in an exhibition against Japan’s national team at the Tokyo Dome last November. Ahn hit two home runs, and Park handled the final two innings without allowing a hit, striking out one and keeping Japan scoreless.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [[email protected]]
