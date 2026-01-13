LIV Golf team featuring Korean-born players renamed Korean Golf Club

Iron Heads Golf Club, a team competing in LIV Golf led by Korean-born veterans, has been renamed Korean Golf Club for the upcoming season.LIV Golf, a breakaway tour backed by Saudi Arabia, announced Monday out of New York that the rebrand "reflects Korea's growing influence on global golf culture.""At the heart of Korean Golf Club's brand is an emphasis on honor, inclusivity and collective strength," LIV Golf said in a statement. "Inspired by the Korean concept of brotherhood denoting respect, trust and guidance within close relationships, Korean Golf Club celebrates unity and togetherness, and the connective power of golf."LIV Golf keeps track of individual player standings and team standings, with each team featuring a captain and three other members. In 2025, Korean American Kevin Na captained Iron Heads Golf Club and was joined by Danny Lee, a Korean-born Kiwi; Jang Yu-bin, the first Korean national to play in LIV Golf; and Jinichiro Kozuma of Japan.Iron Heads finished last among 13 teams in 2025, and Jang lost his LIV Golf spot after finishing in 53rd place in the player standings — firmly in the "drop zone" with only the top 48 players retaining their place for the following year.Kim Si-woo, a four-time PGA Tour winner from Korea, was linked to LIV Golf in December, but the 30-year-old denied such rumors by committing to the PGA Tour's season opener, the Sony Open, scheduled for this week.Although Korean Golf Club did not announce any player signings this time, it could still add a Korean national in Jang's absence before the new season tees off on Feb. 7 in Riyadh.Korean Golf Club also unveiled its new logo of, or the white tiger. The rose of Sharon, or, the national flower of Korea, will be featured within Korean Golf Club's roundel.LIV Golf referred to the white tiger as "a revered figure in Korean history and folklore symbolizing strength, protection and resilience" while describing the rose of Sharon as a symbol that "represents Korea's resilient spirit and enduring beauty."LIV Golf, launched in 2022, held its first tournament in Korea in May 2025 at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon. Earlier reports indicated that LIV will return to Korea for May 29 to 31 in 2026, but the tour's official website did not have a Korean stop or any other tournament in that late May window as of this writing.LIV Golf said two additional venues for the 2026 season will be unveiled at a later date.Yonhap