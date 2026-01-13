Korea-based Iranian model calls for international support of protesters in her home country
Published: 13 Jan. 2026, 20:46
An Iranian-born model active in Korea, Hoda Niku, has called on the international community to pay attention to the ongoing anti-government protests in Iran.
In a video titled “For Iran’s Freedom” posted to her YouTube channel and Instagram on Sunday, Niku, speaking in Korean, said she turned on her camera to share an important message.
“Iranians have long taken part in many protests in pursuit of freedom and democracy,” Niku said. “During that time force was often used to suppress people’s voices and many lives were sadly affected.”
“And now, these people once again have great courage to make a change,” she continued. “But to prevent this, the authorities blocked internet access and even phone calls stopped working.”
“As someone who loves both of my countries, Iran and Korea, I am sharing this video in the hope that the voices of the Iranian people can be heard a little more widely,” Niku said. “I kindly ask you to pay a little more attention to news about Iran, even showing support for the courage of the Iranian people gives us great strength.”
On Tuesday, Niku also posted footage of Iranian citizens protesting on Instagram, writing, “More than 10,000 people have died, but Iranians continue to fight, clinging to hope for freedom. This is one of the most courageous moments in modern history.”
Niku, who placed third in the 2018 Miss Iran competition, appeared on KBS1’s “My Neighbor, Charles” (2015) in 2020, where she shared her story of moving to Korea. Though she grew up in a wealthy family in Iran, she said she chose to leave in protest of being forced to wear the hijab and subjected to various restrictions as a woman.
Now working as a model and aspiring actor, Niku is also an influencer with around 520,000 followers on Instagram.
Iran’s current wave of protests has been fueled by soaring inflation and a prolonged economic crisis. The unrest follows international sanctions related to Iran’s nuclear program, the aftermath of a brief war with Israel last year and the collapse of the Iranian rial. Analysts say these factors have pushed public discontent to a breaking point.
Iranian security forces are responding with violent crackdowns, while also blocking foreign media coverage and restricting internet access.
The U.S.-based human rights organization Human Rights Activists in Iran (Hrana) estimates at least 538 people have been killed — including 490 protesters — and 10,600 have been arrested.
Norway-based Iran Human Rights reported that by the 16th day of protests, at least 648 demonstrators had died. Some estimates suggest the death toll could exceed 6,000.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
