쿠팡 창업자 김범석의 침묵이 전하는 메시지
Published: 14 Jan. 2026, 07:00
- CHO YONG-JUN
2021년 3월 11일 쿠팡 창업자 겸 최고경영자 김범석이 쿠팡의 뉴욕증권거래소 상장을 앞두고 거래소 건물 앞에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. [AP=연합뉴스]
Bom Kim: Coupang founder's silence speaks volumes amid raucous backlash over scandals
Korea JoongAng Daily 1면 기사
Wednesday, January 7, 2026
Bom Kim, the billionaire founder of Coupang, became the paragon of startup success as he scaled up the e-commerce platform in Korea to emulate the rise of Jeff Bezos' Amazon, marking one of the country's first cases of a small firm leveraging global venture capital to expand out of the country.
paragon: 귀감, 전형
emulate: 모방하다, 본뜨다
쿠팡의 억만장자 창업자 김범석은 한국에서 이커머스 플랫폼을 키워 제프 베이조스의 아마존 성공 신화를 닮은 성장 경로를 그리며, 스타트업 성공의 전형으로 떠올랐다. 이는 소규모 기업이 글로벌 벤처캐피털 자금을 발판으로 해외 시장으로 뻗어나간 한국의 초기 벤처 성공 사례로 평가된다.
But Coupang's perceived negligence over data protection and lack of accountability are now threatening to undo much of what he built, recasting a once-touted startup legend as a target of public anger from both the Korean public and lawmakers.
negligence: 과실, 태만
accountability: 책임, 의무
recast: 재구성하다, 바꾸다
touted: 칭송받는, 장점이 널리 알려진
그러나 쿠팡의 데이터 보호에 대한 부주의와 책임성 결여로 비치는 행태는 그가 일군 성과의 상당 부분을 허물 수 있는 위협으로 작용하고 있다. 한때 각광받던 스타트업 신화의 주인공이었던 김범석은 이제 한국 사회와 정치권 모두의 분노의 표적으로 바뀌고 있다.
What began as a privacy failure with the recent data breach of 33.7 million users is now quickly morphing into a full-blown ethical and reputational crisis after the Coupang chief refused to directly address the failure at the National Assembly.
morph: 변모하다, 바뀌다
reputational: 평판의, 명성의
최근 사용자 3370만 명의 정보가 유출된 사건으로 촉발된 개인정보 보호 실패로 시작된 이번 사태는, 쿠팡의 수장이 국회에서 직접 해명을 거부하면서 단순한 보안 사고를 넘어 윤리적 위기, 평판의 위기로 급속히 비화하고 있다.
Even before the data breach, public sentiment toward the company began to sour over lapses in risk management despite solid growth in its finances.
public sentiment: 민심, 대중의 정서
sour: 악화되다, 틀어지다
lapse: (실수나 태만으로 인한) 부실, 과실
개인정보 유출 사태 이전에도 재무 성과의 견조한 성장세에도 불구하고 위험 관리 부실 논란이 된 바 있다. 이로 인해 여론의 기류는 이미 악화되고 있었다.
Born in Seoul in 1978, Kim moved to the United States at a young age, following his father, who was sent there for work. Kim, currently residing in the United States, received his U.S. citizenship and naturally had his Korean passport revoked, but has been visiting Korea here and there.
revoked: 폐지된, 무효가 된
1978년 서울에서 태어난 김범석은 업무상 미국으로 파견된 아버지를 따라 어린 시절 미국으로 이주했다. 현재 미국에 거주 중인 그는 미국 시민권을 취득하면서 한국 국적을 상실했으며, 이후에도 종종 한국을 방문해 왔다.
Kim graduated from Harvard University before dropping out of Harvard Business School, but his entrepreneurship was already established during his undergraduate days. He founded Current Magazine, targeting elite graduates, which was sold to Newsweek, and 02138 — referring to Harvard’s postcode — an alumni magazine.
drop out: 중퇴하다
entrepreneurship: 기업가 정신
undergraduate: 학부생, 대학생
김 의장은 하버드 대학교를 졸업하고 하버드 경영대학원에 진학했지만 중도에 학업을 그만뒀다. 하지만 그의 기업가 정신은 이미 학부 시절부터 확립됐다. 엘리트 졸업생들을 겨냥한 잡지, 커런트 매거진을 창간해 뉴스위크에 매각했고, 하버드의 우편번호에서 이름을 딴 동문 잡지 02138도 만들었다.
That entrepreneurial spirit that has sent Kim's net worth soaring to around $3.9 billion, according to Forbes, has now set him on a collision course with Korea's parliament.
soaring: 급증하는, 치솟는
collision course: 충돌 경로, 정면충돌할 기세
그의 기업가 정신은 김 의장의 순자산을 약 39억 달러까지 일구는데 일조했지만 지금은 한국 국회와 정면으로 충돌하고 있다.
His ties to Korea — and lack of citizenship — have drawn criticism that commonly emerges when a foreign nationality or residential status is perceived to be used to evade responsibility in Korea, where leaders often take responsibility publicly in times of crisis, such as Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who attended parliamentary hearings and was jailed in relation to a scandal surrounding former President Park Geun-hye.
evade: 회피하다, 모면하다
conglomerate: 재벌, 복합 기업
parliamentary hearing: 국회 청문회
한국과의 인연은 유지하고 있으나 한국 국적이 아니라는 점은, 외국 국적이나 해외 거주 신분이 책임 회피 수단으로 활용될 때 민감해지는 한국 사회에서 비판을 받아왔다. 위기 국면에서 기업 총수들이 공개적으로 책임을 지는 관행이 강한 한국 사회에서 이러한 시선은 더욱 거세다. 삼성전자 이재용 회장은 박근혜 전 대통령 국정농단 사태와 관련해 청문회에 출석했고, 결국 구속 수감됐다.
Kim, so far, is not adhering to that custom.
adhere to: 고수하다, 따르다
김 의장은 현재까지 그러한 관행을 따르지 않고 있다.
“As I currently reside and work abroad and have official business appointments as the CEO of a global company operating in over 170 countries, I regret to inform you that I am unable to attend the hearing in person," read a statement submitted to the National Assembly by Kim on Dec. 14 of last year in response to a request that he appear for questioning over the recent data leak.
reside: 살다, 거주하다
in person: 직접
김범석은 데이터 유출 건과 관련해 지난달 14일 제출한 사유서에 현재 해외에 거주하고 근무하는 중으로, 전세계 170여 국가에서 영업을 하는 글로벌 기업의 최고경영자로 공식적인 비즈니스 일정이 있어 부득이하게 청문회에 출석이 불가함을 양해하길 바란다고 적었다.
Some critics have even gone as far as referring to the CEO with a derogatory term that literally translates to a "black-haired foreigner," typically used against ethnic Koreans holding foreign citizenship for evading social or legal responsibilities in Korea while profiting from business ties.
derogatory: 비하하는, 경멸하는
일부 비판자들은 나아가 그를 두고, 한국에서 사업적 이익은 누리면서도 사회적·법적 책임은 회피하는 외국 국적의 한국계 인사를 겨냥해 만들어진 경멸적 말인 ‘검은 머리 외국인’이라는 표현까지 사용하고 있다.
BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
