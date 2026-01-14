Asiana completes move to Terminal 2 as it prepares to integrate with Korean Air
Published: 14 Jan. 2026, 17:08 Updated: 14 Jan. 2026, 17:16
Asiana Airlines began operations at Terminal 2 of Incheon International Airport on Wednesday as part of preparations to integrate with Korean Air.
The first Asiana flight to arrive at Terminal 2 was Flight OZ177 from Tokyo Haneda Airport, which landed at 4:55 a.m. The first Asiana departure from the terminal was Flight OZ112 bound for Osaka, Japan, which took off at 7:06 a.m.
Asiana now operates alongside Korean Air at Terminal 2, and the move marks a step toward next year's launch of the integrated national carrier.
Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Won-tae visited the terminal on Wednesday to inspect operations and encourage employees following the transition.
Cho reviewed how Asiana has settled into its new base, checking in with workers from key departments, including flight operations, maintenance, cabin services and passenger handling, to ensure that the transition from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 had been stable.
“I wanted to see the newly relocated check-in counters for myself,” Cho said.
When asked about the integration process, he said, “We are now seeing visible progress,” adding that “the long wait makes this all the more meaningful.”
Regarding this year's outlook for the aviation industry, he remarked, “It doesn’t seem too bad overall.” He pledged to “focus on integration and stabilization.”
Korean Air and Asiana are in the process of aligning their service manuals and operational standards, including in-flight service procedures, customer service guidelines and internal safety regulations, in accordance with Korean Air’s operations.
Fleet integration has also begun. Asiana’s A350 aircraft, primarily used for medium- and long-haul routes, are currently undergoing seat replacements. The carrier is first upgrading the cabin and seats of the A350s to meet Korean Air’s standards.
“We hope passengers will enjoy a more convenient travel experience,” an Asiana representative said. “We will make every effort to ensure thorough communication and customer guidance.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM KYOUNG-ROK,LEE YOUNG-KEUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)