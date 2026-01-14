Court rejects arrest of MBK chairman, other executives in Homeplus case
Published: 14 Jan. 2026, 08:41 Updated: 14 Jan. 2026, 09:03
- JIN MIN-JI
A Seoul court rejected a request for a warrant to arrest MBK Partners Chairman Michael ByungJu Kim and several executives on Wednesday following a record-long hearing on charges of fraud and violation of the Capital Markets Act related to the sale of Homeplus bonds.
Kim and three MBK Partners executives were released 13 hours and 40 minutes after appearing at a Seoul court on Tuesday.
Prosecutors sought an arrest warrant for Kim on fraud charges for issuing bonds around the time Homeplus’s credit rating was downgraded without disclosing the potential risk. It allegedly issued around 116.4 billion won ($79 million) in bonds just before the rating was lowered, according to local media reports.
After analyzing internal MBK documents, prosecutors concluded that MBK and Homeplus were aware of the impending downgrade and identified circumstances indicating that they began preparing for corporate rehabilitation as early as 2023.
Credit rating agencies, including Korea Investors Service and Korea Ratings, downgraded the company's rating to A3- from A3 on Feb. 28. Four days later, it filed for court-led rehabilitation.
The executives excluding Kim were arrested on charges of accounting fraud worth approximately 1 trillion won, for improperly treating debt as equity in violation of accounting rules and inflating the valuation of property assets.
MBK Partners acquired full ownership of Homeplus in 2015 from British retailer Tesco for 7.2 trillion won. The retail chain faced financial struggles amid a downturn in the supermarket industry, driven by increased competition from e-commerce operators.
Kim was named the richest individual in Korea by Forbes in 2023 with a net worth of $9.6 billion, the highest in Korea and 201st globally.
With a reputation as a trailblazer and leader in the Asian private equity market, Kim worked at Goldman Sachs and Salomon Smith Barney, and was the head of Carlyle Asia before founding MBK Partners in 2005.
