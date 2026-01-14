 Korea, Netherlands to bolster cooperation in semiconductors, quantum tech amid global supply chain shift
Korea, Netherlands to bolster cooperation in semiconductors, quantum tech amid global supply chain shift

Published: 14 Jan. 2026, 12:59
This undated file photo shows the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources in the administrative city of Sejong. [YONHAP NEWS TV]

Korea and the Netherlands agreed Wednesday to deepen technology cooperation in advanced industries, including the semiconductor and quantum sectors, as part of efforts to respond to the global supply chain restructuring, Seoul's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said.
 
The two sides signed a letter of intent for the initiative during a biennial joint innovation committee meeting held in The Hague, according to the Trade Ministry.
 

The ministry said the bilateral cooperation is expected to help both countries boost their industrial competitiveness amid an intensifying global tech war.
 
"Korea and the Netherlands have continued to expand their cooperation for industrial technology development over the past 10 years, and we hope the latest joint innovation committee meeting becomes the starting point of another decade of cooperation," Choi Yeon-woo, a ministry official in charge of industrial technology, said in a press release.
 
Since 2016, the two countries have conducted more than 40 joint research and development projects for tech cooperation.

