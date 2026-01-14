Korea to invest 235 billion won to secure core semiconductor, battery technologies

The Ministry of Science and ICT on Wednesday unveiled a plan to allocate 235.1 billion won ($159 million) to research projects in the semiconductor, display and battery industries to secure core technologies in the advanced industrial sectors that will, in turn, ensure the country's long-term growth.The Science Ministry said it plans to provide funding to 27 projects aimed at securing cutting-edge technologies in the three industries.Of the total, 187 billion won will be spent on 18 semiconductor-related projects, including the development of next-generation chip packaging technologies and advanced automotive chips for software-defined vehicles.An additional 13.9 billion won has been set aside for three display projects and 34.1 billion won for six battery programs, according to the ministry.The Science Ministry said it plans to announce further details, including application timelines and procedures, in late January.Yonhap