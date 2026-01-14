New exhibition explores Korean folk art roots of 'KPop Demon Hunters' tiger Derpy

If you're drawn to Korean traditional paintings, or charmed by Derpy from Netflix's animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025), Gallery Hyundai's new exhibitions are definitely worth checking out.The gallery opened two exhibitions, "Magnificence and Creativity: Variations in Korean Folk Painting" and "The Way of Painting," concurrently at its gallery's main and new spaces, respectively, in Samcheong-dong, central Seoul, on Wednesday.The former presents 27 large-scale court and folk paintings from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), all of museum quality, including seldom-seen pieces, demonstrating the aesthetic richness of the genre at its finest.Notable works include "Two Dragons and Pearl," a magnificent 19th-century court painting, orin Korean, designed to dispel evil spirits. The large-scale work, measuring 210 by 469.2 centimeters (83 by 185 inches), portrays two dragons playing with a pearl, symbolizing royal authority and legitimacy.Also on display is "Ten Symbols of Longevity," a painting that combines 10 traditional symbols, including mountains, clouds and cranes, representing wishes for long life and prosperity. Another highlight is "Magpie and Tiger," featuring the folk art characters that inspired the tiger character in Netflix's animated hit.The second floor of the main building features Korean folk paintings, or, which are freer and more playful than court paintings. These imaginative, humorous works offer a window into the daily lives of ordinary people.One such work, "Bird, Flower and Figure," portrays Joseon women in(Korean traditional dress) with whimsical, caricature-like features and subtle humor.Exploring contemporary works that honor Korean traditional art values, the gallery's new building presents 75 pieces from six artists, including Kim Ji-pyeong, one of four finalists for the 2025 Korean Artist Prize, whose work reimagines traditional Korean painting for the modern era.Also noteworthy, artist Bak Bang-young's paintings bring the uninhibited spirit and informal techniques of late Joseon minhwa into the present day, preserving the genre's playful wit and daring composition.The two exhibitions mark the 10th anniversary of the gallery's 2016 show at the Seoul Arts Center on Korean court and folk traditions."Magnificence and Creativity: Variations in Korean Folk Painting" and "The Way of Painting" run through Feb. 28.Yonhap