AI’s 'need for speed' must not undermine K-culture's roots (KOR)

Sixteen organizations representing cultural creators, including the Korea Broadcasters Association, issued a joint statement on Tuesday calling for a full review of the government’s “National Artificial Intelligence Action Plan,” announced a month earlier. Their sharpest concern centers on what is known as Action Item No. 32.That provision recommends that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism prepare revisions to the copyright law by the second quarter of this year to “resolve legal uncertainty” over AI training. The premise is that requiring individual consent from rights holders to use copyrighted works is too costly and time-consuming for AI development. Critics fear this would lead to a “use first, compensate later” system, allowing AI firms to train models on creative works without prior permission and address compensation afterward.The action plan, released by the presidentially-chaired National AI Strategy Committee, reflects a clear intent to supply training data as quickly and cheaply as possible in pursuit of the goal of becoming one of the world’s top three AI powers. Phrases emphasizing that “speed is everything” and attaching deadlines to policy steps convey a sense of urgency. There is nothing inherently wrong with the government’s strong commitment to fostering AI or with recognizing that speed matters. The issue arises when that push threatens the foundations of K-culture, an equally vital engine of Korea’s future.A “use first, compensate later” approach inevitably weakens creators’ basic right to decide whether their works may be used. Even if compensation follows, there is a high risk that payments will be calculated according to standards favorable to AI companies and insufficient from the creators’ perspective. The approach also runs counter to global trends.The European Union and Britain have institutionalized or are considering “opt-out” systems that exclude works from AI training if creators explicitly refuse. In the United States, a wave of copyright lawsuits against AI companies is gradually shaping standards through court rulings. Korea, by contrast, appears poised to legislate broad copyright immunity for AI training within months, focusing largely on easing industry burdens while offering few concrete protections for creators.Treating creative content as a free public resource in the name of AI development risks hollowing out the very ecosystem that produces it. After image generation in the style of Studio Ghibli spread globally last spring, the studio sent a cease-and-desist letter to OpenAI in November 2025. Studio Ghibli argued that even an opt-out system was insufficient and that prior authorization should be required.The government has set a 20-day public consultation period for the plan. Excluding the year-end holidays, that left barely 10 working days to deliberate measures that could reshape the nation’s cultural landscape. However urgent the slogan of becoming an “AI powerhouse” may be, Korea must not sacrifice the golden goose that is K-culture. Rather than rushing toward second-quarter legislation, the government should slow down and listen more carefully to creators’ voices.한국방송협회 등 16개 문화 창작자 단체가 13일 성명을 내고 한 달 전 정부가 발표한 ‘대한민국 인공지능 행동계획(안)’(‘AI액션플랜’)을 비판하며 전면 재검토를 촉구했다. 이들이 특히 우려하는 것은 ‘액션플랜 32번’이다. AI 모델의 저작물 학습에 개별 저작권자의 동의가 필요해 시간·비용 부담이 크다며, 올해 2분기까지 문체부가 “법적 불확실성을 해소하는 저작권법 개정안”을 마련하라고 권고하는 내용이다. 이 경우 저작권자의 사전 허락 없이 일단 데이터를 사용하고 나중에 필요에 따라 보상하는 ‘선(先)사용 후(後)보상’ 방식으로 개정될 가능성이 크다.대통령 주재 국가인공지능전략위원회가 내놓은 이 액션플랜에는 ‘AI 3대 강국’ 목표를 위해 학습용 데이터를 최대한 빠르고 값싸게 공급하겠다는 의도가 읽힌다. “속도가 생명이기 때문에 행동계획들에는 시한이 명시돼 있다”는 구절에서는 조바심마저 느껴진다. AI산업 육성에 정부가 사활을 거는 것은 잘못된 게 아니며 속도도 중요하지만 AI 못지않게 중대한 미래 동력인 K컬처의 근간이 이 속도전으로 위협받는다면 이야기는 달라진다.‘선 사용 후 보상’ 방식은 필연적으로 창작자의 기본권인 ‘내 저작물의 이용을 허용·거부할 권리’ 약화로 이어진다. 설사 사후 보상을 한다고 해도 AI 기업에 유리한 기준으로 과소 정산될 가능성이 크다. 국제적 추세에도 배치된다. 유럽연합(EU)과 영국은 창작자가 거부 의사를 밝히면 AI 학습에서 제외하는 ‘옵트 아웃(Opt-out)’ 방식을 제도화했거나 검토 중이고, 미국은 AI 기업을 상대로 하는 저작권 소송이 속출하는 가운데 판례를 통해 기준을 정립하고 있다. 그런데 한국은 AI 기업의 부담만을 말하고 창작자 보호 장치를 논하지 않은 채, 불과 몇 개월 안에 AI의 저작물 학습에 대한 광범위한 저작권 면책을 법제화하려는 모양새다.AI를 키우겠다며 콘텐트 저작권을 ‘무상 공공재’로 취급한다면, 어느 창작자가 고통스러운 창작의 길을 걷겠는가. 지난해 봄 챗GPT의 지브리 화풍 이미지 생성이 전 세계적으로 유행한 뒤 스튜디오 지브리가 11월 오픈AI에 저작물 사용 금지 서한을 보냈던 사례를 기억해야 한다. 이때 지브리는 ‘옵트아웃’보다 더 엄격한 ‘사전 허가’가 필요하다고 밝혔다.정부는 이번 계획을 발표하며 의견 수렴 기간을 20일로 잡았다. 연말연시를 제외하면 사실상 열흘 남짓한 시간에 국가의 문화 지형을 바꿀 중대사를 결정하려 한 셈이다. “AI 3강”이라는 구호가 아무리 절실해도 K컬처라는 황금알을 낳는 거위의 배를 가르는 우를 범해서는 안 된다. 정부는 2분기 입법이라는 촉박한 시한에 쫓기기보다 창작자들의 목소리를 경청해야 한다.