Now it is your turn to go (KOR)

A friend of my wife recently came to Seoul with her daughter. It was her first visit in decades. She currently lives in New York and used to avoid returning to Korea. In the turbulent 1980s, she had been a hard-line student activist, imprisoned repeatedly during the authoritarian era. Her father, a civil servant, ultimately lost his job because of her political activities.For many years, Korea was an object of anger and contempt for her. But she found herself boarding a plane at the insistence of her daughter, who had just entered university. Parents, after all, can rarely refuse their children. The daughter had one clear reason for coming: the National Museum of Korea, often called “Gukjungbak” in Korean shorthand by younger generations.The daughter was deeply immersed in Korean pop culture. The reach of the Korean Wave among American college students has gone far beyond what many in Korea may assume. Curious and slightly skeptical about what there was to see, I decided to visit the museum myself. It had been about 20 years since my last visit.The scene was striking. Cafes and other facilities were packed, and the atmosphere felt closer to a public plaza than a quiet exhibition hall. Museums are not places people visit frequently. Unless they are specialists, many Koreans reportedly go only once in their lifetime. Now, people come not only to view exhibitions but to buy merchandise from the gift store or to take photos to post on social media. The center of gravity has clearly shifted beyond passively viewing artifacts.In the early 2000s, after returning from studying overseas, I brought my children, who were in elementary school at the time, to the National Museum of Korea. It was housed inside Gyeongbok Palace back then. My goal was simple: to introduce them to Korean culture. But the dimly lit galleries failed to hold their attention, and we left early after they repeatedly complained that they were bored. I still remember their words clearly.The same museum has now reached critical mass. Becoming a world-class institution no longer feels like an unrealistic goal, but to achieve that, it must continue to evolve into a place that people visit for the experience and enjoyment — not merely to passively observe. In Europe and the United States, museums have increasingly become refined social spaces.It may now be your turn to go. A meeting at a museum carries a certain quiet dignity, so even grabbing a cup of coffee there will do.아내 친구가 대학생 딸과 함께 서울에 왔다. 수십 년 만이다. 뉴욕에 살고 있다. 한국이 싫어서이다. 야만의 80년대, 골수 운동권으로 빵(감방)을 들락날락했다. 공직자인 아버지는 딸 때문에 결국 직장을 잃었다. 오랫동안 그녀에게 대한민국은 증오와 멸시의 대상이었다. 그런 그녀가 막 대학에 입학한 딸아이의 성화에 못 이겨 한국을 찾았다. 자식 앞에 장사 없다. 딸아이가 한국을 찾은 이유는 딱 하나다. ‘국중박(국립중앙박물관)’ 때문이다.딸아이는 완전 한류에 매료되어 있었다. 미국 대학생의 한류는 짐작보다 훨씬 더 나가 있었다. 아니, 박물관이 뭐 볼 게 있다고 생각하며 덩달아 나도 국중박을 찾았다. 20년 만이다. ‘깜놀’, 카페 등 편의시설은 포화상태, 사람 구경하는 느낌이다. 사실 박물관을 자주 찾는 경우는 드물다. 전공자가 아니면 평생 한 번 찾는 경우가 대부분이라고 한다. 몰리는 이유가 재미있다. 전시를 보기도 하지만 ‘뮷즈(뮤지엄+굿즈)’를 사거나 인증샷을 위해 찾는다고 한다. 세련된 미디어 파사드도 한몫하고 있다. 무게중심이 이제 단순 유물 관람에서 벗어나고 있는 것이다.2000년대 초다. 유학 생활을 끝내고 귀국한 나는 당시 초등생이던 아이들을 데리고 국중박을 찾았다. 우리 문화를 알게 해야겠다는 소박한 목적이었다. 그때 국중박은 경복궁 내 있었다. 그러나 어두운 조명 아래 전시품을 보는 게 재미없다고 보채는 바람에 그냥 나왔다. “재미없어”라는 아이들의 불평이 지금도 생생하다.그랬던 국중박이 이제 다음 단계로 도약할 수 있는 임계수치(critical mass)를 넘어섰다. 세계 톱 박물관 등극이 꿈이 아니다. 그러기 위해서는 경험하고 즐기기 위해 찾는 공간이 되어야겠다. 실제로 유럽이나 미국의 경우 박물관이 일종의 고급 사교 공간, 사회적 공간으로 변화하는 경향이 최근 들어 뚜렷해지고 있다. 그리고 이제 당신이 가볼 차례다. 가서 커피를 한잔해도 좋겠다. 박물관에서의 만남, 뭔가 품위 있고, 있어 보이지 않은가.