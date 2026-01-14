Allday Project's Annie to resume classes at Columbia University in spring semester
Annie, a member of the mixed-gender group Allday Project and the eldest daughter of Shinsegae Chair Chung Yu-kyung, will return to Columbia University in the United States for the spring semester this year.
The group’s agency The Black Label said Wednesday that Annie will resume classes when the semester begins this month and remain enrolled through May. She plans to use a break in Allday Project activities to juggle school and work.
Annie is majoring in art history and visual arts at Columbia University.
In a message posted Wednesday on a fan communication platform, Annie said the decision had been made in advance. She explained that the university informed her early last year that she could no longer extend her leave of absence. She added that she needs only one more semester to graduate, having already received most of the required credits.
She said she plans to focus on school while continuing music work in the United States.
Annie will stay in New York for several months during the semester. She will also take part in overseas schedules, including a fan signing event planned around midterm exams.
Allday Project will continue its activities while Annie is away. The remaining members will focus on individual projects.
Annie debuted in June 2025 as a member of Allday Project while on a leave of absence from university ahead of graduation.
The group scored back-to-back hits with its track “One More Time” in November 2025 and "Look At Me,” the lead track of its first EP “Allday Project” released in December.
After winning awards at multiple domestic ceremonies within six months of debuting, Allday Project was also nominated for the iHeartRadio Music Awards, set to take place in Los Angeles on March 26.
