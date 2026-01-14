 Allday Project's Annie to resume classes at Columbia University in spring semester
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Allday Project's Annie to resume classes at Columbia University in spring semester

Published: 14 Jan. 2026, 16:27 Updated: 14 Jan. 2026, 18:56
Allday Project’s Annie during a press event at the “Allday Project” pop-up store in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, on Dec. 8 [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Allday Project’s Annie during a press event at the “Allday Project” pop-up store in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, on Dec. 8 [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

 
Annie, a member of the mixed-gender group Allday Project and the eldest daughter of Shinsegae Chair Chung Yu-kyung, will return to Columbia University in the United States for the spring semester this year.
 
The group’s agency The Black Label said Wednesday that Annie will resume classes when the semester begins this month and remain enrolled through May. She plans to use a break in Allday Project activities to juggle school and work.
 

Related Article

 
Annie is majoring in art history and visual arts at Columbia University.
 
In a message posted Wednesday on a fan communication platform, Annie said the decision had been made in advance. She explained that the university informed her early last year that she could no longer extend her leave of absence. She added that she needs only one more semester to graduate, having already received most of the required credits.
 
She said she plans to focus on school while continuing music work in the United States.
 
Annie will stay in New York for several months during the semester. She will also take part in overseas schedules, including a fan signing event planned around midterm exams.
 
Allday Project will continue its activities while Annie is away. The remaining members will focus on individual projects. 
 
Allday Project’s Annie during a press event at the “Allday Project” pop-up store in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, on Dec. 8 [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

Allday Project’s Annie during a press event at the “Allday Project” pop-up store in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, on Dec. 8 [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]

 
Annie debuted in June 2025 as a member of Allday Project while on a leave of absence from university ahead of graduation.
 
The group scored back-to-back hits with its track “One More Time” in November 2025 and "Look At Me,” the lead track of its first EP “Allday Project” released in December.
 
After winning awards at multiple domestic ceremonies within six months of debuting, Allday Project was also nominated for the iHeartRadio Music Awards, set to take place in Los Angeles on March 26.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Allday Project Annie Columbia Shinsegae Korea

More in K-pop

Allday Project's Annie to resume classes at Columbia University in spring semester

NCT Wish to release first Japanese 'Wishlist'

BTS drops world tour schedule, to kick off in Korea this April

Katseye lands 3 songs on Billboard Hot 100, led by 'Gabriela' at No. 21

New Jay Park-backed boy band LNGSHOT unfazed by odds of success

Related Stories

Allday Project's Annie recalls obsession with 2NE1, Big Bang in younger years

Chaebol idol opens up about struggle to gain family support for K-pop career

K-pop group Allday Project launches pop-up store in Seoul — in pictures

Allday Project to release first EP

Allday Project to return with 'One More Time' this month
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)