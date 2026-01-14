 Katseye lands 3 songs on Billboard Hot 100, led by 'Gabriela' at No. 21
Katseye lands 3 songs on Billboard Hot 100, led by 'Gabriela' at No. 21

Published: 14 Jan. 2026, 09:20
Girl group Katseye [HYBE, GEFFEN RECORDS]

Hybe's U.S.-based girl group Katseye has placed three songs on the U.S. Billboard's main singles chart this week, led by "Gabriela" (2025), which rose one spot to a new peak of No. 21 for the group, Billboard said Tuesday. 
 
The group's latest release, "Internet Girl," debuted at No. 29, while "Gnarly" (2025) slipped seven places to No. 89. The feat marks the act's first time landing three tracks simultaneously on the chart.
 

Songs from the original soundtrack of Netflix's "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025) maintained strong showings on the chart, with "Golden" at No. 3, "Soda Pop" at No. 39, "Your Idol" at No. 49 and "How It's Done" at No. 50.
 
On the Billboard 200 main albums chart, the soundtrack fell one spot to No. 4, extending its run to 29 consecutive weeks inside the top tier.
 
Katseye's album "Beautiful Chaos" (2025) ranked No. 32, while boy band Stray Kids charted at No. 155 with "Do It" (2025).

Yonhap
tags Katseye K-pop Internet Girl Gnarly Billboard

