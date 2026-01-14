Actors Jung So-min, Ryu Seung-beom to star in Netflix's original crime drama series 'The Dealer'
Published: 14 Jan. 2026, 16:23 Updated: 14 Jan. 2026, 18:56
Netflix will produce a new original series titled “The Dealer,” a crime drama set in the gambling world, the streaming service confirmed on Wednesday.
Actors Jung So-min, Ryu Seung-beom, Lee Soo-hyuk and Ryu Kyung-soo will star in the show.
Jung plays a character named Jeong Geon-hwa, a top-tier dealer at a casino who avoids gambling herself but takes the job after falling victim to a housing scam that derails her plans for marriage. To gain the money back, she draws on a skill that she had hidden and thought was part of her past.
Ryu Seung-beom's character, Hwang Chi-su, gambles with money that he earned through petty schemes.
Lee plays Jo Jun, a skilled player at the casino table, and Ryu Kyung-soo portrays Choi Woo-seung, Geon-hwa’s boyfriend and a detective in the violent crimes unit.
The series is directed by Choi Young-hwan, who worked as a cinematographer for major Korean films including “The Thieves” (2012), “Veteran” (2015) and “Smugglers” (2023).
Firstman Studio, the company behind the global hit “Squid Game” (2021-25), leads production. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who also worked on “Squid Game,” joins the project as executive producer.
A release date for “The Dealer” has yet to be announced.
