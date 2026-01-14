'The Great Flood' dominates Netflix chart for 4th week

The sci-fi disaster film "The Great Flood" (2025) held the No. 1 spot for the fourth consecutive week on Netflix's non-English movies chart, the streaming service said Wednesday.Directed by Kim Byung-woo, the Netflix original garnered 5.2 million views for the week ending Jan. 11, outperforming the Indian courtroom drama "Haq" (2025), which logged 4.5 million views.The film's popularity propelled it to No. 7 on Netflix's all-time top 10 most popular non-English movies, becoming the only South Korean entry on the list."The Great Flood," released Dec. 19 last year, depicts the struggles of An-na, played by Kim Da-mi, a single mother of a 6-year-old son who suddenly wakes up in the middle of a devastating flood that engulfs her apartment complex and, by extension, the planet. She fights to protect her young son as she navigates the inundated building.Meanwhile, Yeon Sang-ho's mystery drama "The Ugly" (2025) entered the weekly chart at No. 5, garnering 2 million views in its debut week.Based on Yeon's 2018 debut graphic novel of the same name, the low-budget film follows Dong-hwan (Park Jeong-min), the only son of blind seal engraver master Young-kyu (Kwon Hae-hyo), as he searches for the truth about his mother's mysterious disappearance four decades ago.Yonhap