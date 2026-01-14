First lady's 'mission' to promote K-culture comes with personal touch that resonates overseas
Published: 14 Jan. 2026, 17:08
First lady Kim Hea Kyung hosted a tea meeting with Korean-Japanese artists on Tuesday afternoon at a convention center in Nara Prefecture, Japan, while President Lee Jae Myung held a summit meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
The star of the table was a selection of colorful royal-style hangwa, or traditional Korean confections — all handmade by Kim.
Kim has been actively using Korean cuisine as a form of soft diplomacy. While keeping a low profile domestically, she has taken a proactive approach abroad to promote the excellence of Korean food, or K-food.
Kim spent the previous day at the studio of Noh Yeong-hee, head chef of the Korean restaurant Poom Seoul, making the confections together, according to multiple officials from the Blue House.
Kim and Noh prepared a variety of treats including songhwa dasik (a traditional confectionary made from pine pollen), pine nut yeot (a traditional chewy taffy), saengran (a one-bite snack made from chestnuts), yulran (a traditional cookie made from cinnamon) and yakgwa (a sweet honey cookie), which were carefully plated in ceramic dishes, garnished with pine needles and individually wrapped in bojagi cloth (traditional colorful fabric).
The idea to serve hangwa came directly from Kim, who wanted to offer traditional Korean sweets to Korean Japanese guests who were born and raised in Japan.
To make the event special, Kim reached out to Noh, with whom she has worked on promoting Korean cuisine. Noh was named one of five noteworthy female chefs by the Michelin Guide in 2020.
Earlier this month, during a visit to China on Jan. 5, Kim invited prominent Chinese women engaged in Korea-China cultural exchange, including the wife of Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming, to the Korean ambassador’s residence in Beijing, where she served tteok-mandu-guk — a soup with rice cakes and dumplings — that she made herself.
“Koreans eat tteokguk during Seollal, and I heard that Chinese people also make dumplings for Lunar New Year,” she said at the time. “So I prepared a soup with both rice cakes and dumplings today.”
Kim’s culinary diplomacy has been described as heartfelt — and deliberate. While food is often used to win over foreign audiences, personally preparing and serving a dish adds a deeper layer of meaning.
The initiative also comes at a time of growing global interest in Korean food culture, spurred in part by international hits like the Netflix animated series “KPop Demon Hunters” (2025).
During her Jan. 5 meeting in Beijing, Kim also revealed plans to publish a cookbook centered on K-food. The upcoming book will be her second, following her 2018 food essay “Let’s Cook Rice” (translated).
Kim has reportedly been conducting culinary research at the official residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul. After preparing large quantities of dishes, she often shares them with staff at the residence and security officials as a gesture of appreciation.
In early September last year, Kim prepared and served 100 rolls of gimbap, filled with ingredients like aged kimchi and squid, to presidential security staff along with homemade honey water. The dish received enthusiastic feedback.
“The first lady cooks in very large batches,” one security official reportedly said jokingly.
Gimbap, which gained popularity overseas through “KPop Demon Hunters,” is also expected to be featured in her forthcoming cookbook.
Kim has also shown particular interest in having hanbok — traditional Korean clothing — recognized as a Unesco cultural heritage. During state visits, she chooses hanbok in colors that harmonize with the host country’s traditions.
When meeting Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, during her visit to China, she wore a red hanbok, a color favored in Chinese culture. At the Korea-Japan summit dinner on Tuesday, she wore a pink jeogori (hanbok jacket) inspired by Japan’s cherry blossoms.
“Kim is driven by a near sense of mission when it comes to promoting Korean culture, including K-food and K-beauty,” said an official at the Blue House. “Before each cultural event abroad, she diligently studies and interviews domestic experts.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
