Lee expresses desire to join trans-Pacific trade partnership in summit with Takaichi
Published: 14 Jan. 2026, 16:58 Updated: 14 Jan. 2026, 17:42
OSAKA, Japan — President Lee Jae Myung told Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during their summit in Nara, Japan, that South Korea intends to pursue membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the top office said Wednesday.
“The CPTPP was among the topics discussed [during the leaders’ meeting the previous day]," National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said at a press briefing in Osaka, Japan. "We reconfirmed our intention to move forward with accession.”
The CPTPP is a Japan-led multilateral FTA.
South Korea formally applied to join in September 2021, but progress has stalled, largely due to Japan’s position that Seoul must first resolve its ban on Japanese seafood imports.
Takaichi told Lee that Tokyo hopes to maintain sufficient bilateral communication so that South Korea can take a science-based approach to the issue, according to the Japanese side.
Although there had been expectations ahead of the summit that CPTPP-related language would be included in the joint press statement, the issue was ultimately omitted. Taken together, explanations from both sides suggest that while the leaders reiterated their respective positions on CPTPP accession and Japanese seafood imports, they did not narrow their differences.
Wi said the matter would require further consultations at the working level between relevant authorities.
“Based on the shared universal values of human rights and humanitarianism, this could serve as a starting point for South Korea and Japan to jointly address historical issues,” he said.
Wi added that Dokdo-related issues were not discussed during the summit, and noted that there was no specific discussion of China-Japan relations during the talks.
Lee said in the joint press statement that he emphasized the need for South Korea, China and Japan to seek common ground and strengthen communication and cooperation in Northeast Asia.
While strengthening trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan was discussed, Wi said the leaders also touched on enhancing South Korea-China-Japan cooperation, stressing that the talks "were not directed at any particular country."
As part of ongoing "shuttle diplomacy," the next bilateral summit is expected to take place in South Korea in the form of Takaichi’s return visit.
Wi said Andong was mentioned as a possible venue, but no decision has been made.
Regarding North Korea’s allegation of South Korea's drone infiltration, Wi said authorities need to determine whether civilian actors may have been involved, noting that such actions would likely violate domestic law as well as the armistice agreement.
He added that North Korea has previously sent drones into South Korean territory, which also constitutes a violation of the armistice.
“We will respond from a balanced standpoint,” Wi said.
