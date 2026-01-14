Lee-Takaichi agreement to investigate Chosei coal mine disaster welcomed by Japanese civic group
Published: 14 Jan. 2026, 19:08 Updated: 14 Jan. 2026, 19:17
TOKYO — A Japanese civic group searching for the remains of Korean laborers killed in a 1942 mining disaster welcomed remarks by the leaders of Korea and Japan on Tuesday regarding DNA testing, calling it a long-overdue step forward.
“It is a significant development that the issue of DNA testing of the remains was raised by the leaders of both countries,” said Yoko Inoue, cohead of the group that works to document the history of the Chosei coal mine flooding, immediately after the joint press conference between President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday.
Korea's National Security Advisor Wi Sung-lac announced that Korea and Japan had agreed to “strengthen humanitarian cooperation related to past history” in regards to the Chosei coal mine incident during a press briefing held at Nara Prefecture on Wednesday.
“This issue was also the first major issue raised by Takaichi during the summit with Lee,” said Wi, regarding the two countries' agreement to cooperate on DNA analysis of remains from the mine.
The Chosei coal mine was an undersea mine off the coast of Ube in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan. During Japan’s colonial rule over Korea (1910-45), it was known as a “Korean coal mine” due to the large number of Korean laborers working there.
The disaster occurred at 6 a.m. on Feb. 3, 1942, when a section of the undersea tunnel collapsed. A total of 183 people, including 136 Korean laborers, drowned.
At the time, the company attempted to downplay and cover up the incident. The tragedy faded from memory after the end of World War II, but civic groups began drawing attention to it again in the 1990s.
Formed in 1991, the group led by Inoue repeatedly petitioned the Japanese government to conduct an excavation, but was turned down and told that the tunnel entrance could not be located and that the operation could not be conducted safely.
However, in 2024, the group raised funds through crowdfunding and located the entrance to the mine themselves, then hired divers to begin recovery efforts themselves. Progress was made in August last year, when human remains believed to belong to victims — including a skull — were found for the first time in 83 years.
After the discovery, then-Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed condolences “to all those who died,” but said, “At this point, it is not possible to ensure safety for underwater investigation,” indicating the government would not get involved.
Inoue, who has since called on both the Korean and Japanese governments to carry out DNA testing, expressed hope following Tuesday’s announcement.
“I hope that both Korea and Japan will jointly pursue a project not only for DNA testing, but also for the proper treatment and return of the remains,” Inoue said.
“There is a high possibility of recovering more remains in February, and since the Korean government holds the DNA of many bereaved families, cooperation from Korea is essential to proceed with testing,” Inoue added.
“I want to return as many of the deceased to Korea as possible,” the civic group head continued. “Some of the recovered remains may have nowhere to return to, so both governments should consider various measures, including the possibility of establishing a local charnel house.”
Inoue also said that government officials from both countries had been invited to a memorial ceremony scheduled for Feb. 7.
“No one has responded so far,” Inoue said. “But since Takaichi mentioned ‘coordination’ for DNA testing, there is a chance a government representative may attend.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM HYUN-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)