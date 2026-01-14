More in Diplomacy

Lee-Takaichi agreement to investigate Chosei coal mine disaster welcomed by Japanese civic group

Temple tour, gift exchange with Japanese leader highlight day 2 of Lee's visit to Japan

First lady's 'mission' to promote K-culture comes with personal touch that resonates overseas

Lee expresses desire to join trans-Pacific trade partnership in summit with Takaichi

Lee, Takaichi play 'Golden,' BTS's 'Dynamite' on the drums during president's Japan summit