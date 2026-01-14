Korea, Netherlands to bolster cooperation in semiconductors, quantum tech amid global supply chain shift

Lee, Takaichi play 'Golden,' BTS's 'Dynamite' on the drums during president's Japan summit

Lee expresses desire to join trans-Pacific trade partnership in summit with Takaichi

First lady's 'mission' to promote K-culture comes with personal touch that resonates overseas

Temple tour, drum jam session with Japanese leader highlight day 2 of Lee's visit to Japan

Related Stories

'Korea's turn to visit Japan': Lee, Takaichi aim to hold bilateral summit in Nara early next year

President Lee arrives in Japan for summit with Takaichi

Lee, Takaichi vow to strengthen Korea-Japan relations in 'future-oriented way' in first summit

Lee expresses desire to join trans-Pacific trade partnership in summit with Takaichi

Potential Lee-Takaichi summit could be 'catalyst' for stronger bilateral ties: envoy