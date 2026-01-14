 Bus, stopped
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Bus, stopped

Published: 14 Jan. 2026, 19:16
The bus stop at the Seoul Station Bus Transfer Center stands deserted on Jan. 14, the second day of an indefinite, citywide strike by Seoul’s bus drivers. [YONHAP]

The bus stop at the Seoul Station Bus Transfer Center stands deserted on Jan. 14, the second day of an indefinite, citywide strike by Seoul’s bus drivers. [YONHAP]

 
The bus stop at the Seoul Station Bus Transfer Center stands deserted on Jan. 14, the second day of an indefinite, citywide strike by Seoul’s bus drivers.
tags Bus strike Seoul

More in Social Affairs

Police agency increases drug-impaired driving penalties to level of drunk driving punishments

Police detain teenager for bomb threats against KT, train stations and broadcasters

One dies, three injured in ambulance-truck collision in Andong

Police place travel ban on DP lawmaker after illicit payment allegations

Bus, stopped

Related Stories

Workers scramble as city bus strike interrupts morning commute

Rush-hour chaos likely to continue for a while as bus strike talks stall

Commuter chaos avoided in Seoul as bus drivers launch work-to-rule strike

Seoul city buses halt operations as wage talks collapse

Seoul city bus union announces January strike after failed wage negotiations
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)