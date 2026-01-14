The bus stop at the Seoul Station Bus Transfer Center stands deserted on Jan. 14, the second day of an indefinite, citywide strike by Seoul’s bus drivers. [YONHAP]
Police agency increases drug-impaired driving penalties to level of drunk driving punishments
Police detain teenager for bomb threats against KT, train stations and broadcasters
One dies, three injured in ambulance-truck collision in Andong
Police place travel ban on DP lawmaker after illicit payment allegations
Bus, stopped
Workers scramble as city bus strike interrupts morning commute
Rush-hour chaos likely to continue for a while as bus strike talks stall
Commuter chaos avoided in Seoul as bus drivers launch work-to-rule strike
Seoul city buses halt operations as wage talks collapse
Seoul city bus union announces January strike after failed wage negotiations
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)
Korea JoongAng Daily Sitemap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)