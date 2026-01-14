 Buses at a standstill
Buses at a standstill

Published: 14 Jan. 2026, 18:20
City buses sit idle at a depot in Susaek in Eunpyeong District, northern Seoul, on Jan. 14, the second day of the city's bus operators' strike. [YONHAP]

