 China's alleged Olive Young knockoff store sparks controversy
Published: 14 Jan. 2026, 18:35
Customers are seen browsing products at an Olive Young store in Jung District, central Seoul, on Sept. 29, 2025. [NOH YU-RIM]

A beauty store in central China has drawn criticism for looking strikingly familiar to Korean shoppers. 
 
The shop, called Only Young, opened in Changsha, the capital of Hunan Province in China, and has sparked controversy for closely resembling Olive Young, Korea’s leading beauty retailer. Industry insiders said on Tuesday that the store offers nationwide free shipping and mainly sells products from well-known overseas brands. A second location is believed to be operating in the nearby city of Liuyang. 
 

Local shoppers have pointed to similarities with Olive Young in everything from the name to the logo design, signature color palette, store layout and shopping bag design, with some saying they initially assumed it was an Olive Young outlet.
 
Critics say Only Young is trying to capitalize on Olive Young’s reputation as a hub for K-beauty by copying its branding. Promotional videos circulating on Chinese short-form video platforms have added to the scrutiny, as the clips use K-pop as background music, reinforcing claims that the marketing is meant to project a Korean image.
 
This echoes past disputes involving Korean brands abroad. The Chinese lifestyle retailer Mumuso previously faced backlash after using signage that included the word “Korea” or the abbreviation “KR,” leading some consumers to assume the company was Korean. 
 
As Korean brands gain visibility overseas, attempts to attract customers by emphasizing — or implying — a Korean identity have become more common, analysts say.  
 
Some warn that the spread of copycat retailers could damage consumer trust in the broader K-beauty industry. 
 
“Cases of Chinese companies openly mimicking the brand image of successful Korean firms are increasing,” said Seo Kyoung-duk, a professor at Sungshin Women’s University. Seo argued that corporate responses alone have clear limits and called for a more proactive, government-level strategy to protect intellectual property rights, as well as international cooperation to prevent repeat cases.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Olive Young Korea China

